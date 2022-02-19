 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing in LA

The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.

By Associated Press
Investigators had sought the public’s help in finding Lindsey Erin Pearlman, 43.
LINDSEYPEARLMAN.COM

LOS ANGELES — Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in “General Hospital,” “American Housewife” and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Lindsey Erin Pearlman had roles on roles in “General Hospital,” “American Housewife” and other shows. She also had extensive experience in theater in Chicago, her hometown.
LINDSEYPEARLMAN.COM

Investigators had sought the public’s help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen around noon last Sunday, ABC 7 reported.

Her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The LA County coroner’s office later determined the deceased individual was Pearlman, according to the news station.

The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.

Pearlman had roles on the TV version of “The Purge” and “Chicago Justice,” according to a biography on her personal website. She also had extensive experience in theater in Chicago, her hometown.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Ex-Illinois Gov. Edgar warns: To beat Gov. Pritzker, other Dems, GOP gov nominee should not ‘scare part of the state’

Edgar, a Republican, said on the Sun-Times "At the Table" talk show, "There’s no doubt Trump has a huge following in Downstate Illinois."

By Lynn Sweet

Person killed, 4 hurt in crash on I-94 near South Holland

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Their name has not yet been released.

By Sun-Times Wire

Saturday’s IHSA state basketball playoff scores

All the scores from regionals around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Avoiding crisis between Russia and Ukraine

What’s needed now is for the people of Russia, Europe and the U.S. to make it clear to their leaders that there is no appetite for war or economic recession.

By Jesse Jackson

A big-time throwback: Bartlett’s 7-3 Conrad Luczynski

The Bartlett senior is putting up whopping numbers, averaging 18.2 points, 12 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.2 blocks. Forget double-doubles, Luczynski records triple-doubles.

By Joe Henricksen

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois’ supersized BMOC, is a still-growing force that can’t be contained

Big body, big game, big heart, big smile … big future? The junior center just might have it all.

By Steve Greenberg