Chicago’s spring, summer festivals back on track for 2022 — in pre-pandemic size and scope

Chicago’s major city-sponsored spring/summer festivals and cultural programming are returning as in-person events and in pre-pandemic size and scope.

Following a two-year, pandemic-driven hiatus, restructuring or virtual pivots, events such as the Chicago Blues Festival, Chicago Jazz Festival, Taste of Chicago, Farmers Markets and more have been officially scheduled, according to an announcement Thursday by Mayor Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

“Chicago’s spring and summertime programming is cherished by our residents and bolsters our tourism, hospitality and creative industries,” the mayor said in the announcement. “I am thrilled that we can bring back our iconic music and food festivals, as well as hundreds of other events. This will help to bring a sense of normalcy back to our city and revitalize the local economies of our neighborhoods.”

Among the highlights of the in-person events are a two-day Chicago Air and Water Show; a full-on (38 Sundays) Maxwell Street Market; and Taste of Chicago featuring food and music events in three Chicago neighborhoods in June and a “mini” Grant Park version spanning three days in July with nearly 40 eateries and food trucks expected to participate and three mainstage concerts.

The Chicago Blues Festival and Chicago Jazz Festival (all-virtual events in 2020 and one-night only concerts last year) are both set for four days of music sets at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion and various neighborhood concerts.

Here are the dates for 2022 spring/summer festivals and special events:

Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, April 3 – Dec. 18; MaxwellStreetMarket.us

Chicago City Markets (citywide including Daley Plaza): May – October, ChicagoCityMarkets.us

Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony and Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street): May 28; Chicago.gov/DCASE

Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 28 – Sept. 3; MillenniumPark.org

Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 12 – Aug. 30; MillenniumPark.org

Chicago Gospel Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): June 4; MillenniumPark.org

Chicago Blues Festival (citywide and at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion): June 9–12, MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoBluesFestival.us

Taste of Chicago June 11, 18, 25 (in neighborhoods) and July 8–10 (Grant Park); TasteofChicago.us

Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays and Thursdays, June 20 – Aug. 18; MillenniumPark.org

Chicago SummerDance (citywide) including pop-ups, special events, Night Out in the Parks events, and programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park: select dates July 6 – Sept. 17; ChicagoSummerDance.org

Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 -21; practice runs Aug. 19; ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us

Year of Chicago Dance Showcase (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Aug. 27; MillenniumPark.org

Chicago Jazz Festival (citywide and Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park ): Sept. 1–4; MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoJazzFestival.us

Chicago House Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Sept. 16, plus community events, dates TBA; MillenniumPark.org

SummerDance Celebration (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park); Sept. 17, MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoSummerDance.org

World Music Festival Chicago (citywide): Sept. 30 – Oct. 9; WorldMusicFestivalChicago.org

Updates and more information will be available throughout the coming months at Chicago.gov/DCASE.