J Balvin, Ozuna to headline Latin reggaeton music festival in Grant Park

J Balvin, Ozuna and Wisin & Yandel are scheduled to headline the inaugural Sueños Music Festival in Chicago on Memorial Day weekend, it was announced Tuesday.

The two-day festival, set for May 28-29 in Grant Park, is being billed as the largest Latin reggaeton event ever held in the lakefront park. It’s being presented by the producers behind the Baja Beach Fest, Lollapalooza and Reventon Promotions.

The single-stage concert event, which boasts an entirely Latin music lineup, will also feature performances by Myke Towers, El Alfa, Jhay Cortez, Sech, Fuerza Regida, Cauty and La Gabi, among others.

The Sueños (which translates as dream) festival marks “the Prince of Reggaeton” J Balvin’s only scheduled 2022 Chicago appearance (his first since Lollapalooza 2019) and Ozuna’s return to Chicago for the first time in four years. Wisin & Yandel are on the road as part of their La Ultima Mision final tour.

In addition to the music, the event will also celebrate Latin culture, art, food and beverage curated from some of the best restaurants and local purveyors. A ferris wheel, bars/cocktail lounges and art installations will also be available on the festival grounds.

​​“Over a decade ago, I started Reventon Promotions with a dream of bringing authentic and diverse Hispanic entertainment to Chicago,” said Enrique Medrano of Reventon Promotions in Tuesday’s announcement. “Now I am excited and proud to be part of the first Sueños festival, an event that celebrates the Hispanic presence in the city, in addition to being held in the iconic and representative Grant Park right in the heart of downtown. What better place is there for thousands of people from different Latin American countries to meet, share, and celebrate.”

Two-day general admission passes, two-day VIP passes and two-day Boleto de los Sueños passes will be available in a special pre-sale beginning at noon Feb. 11; registration for the pre-sale is required and now available at www.suenosmusicfestival.com. General on-sale kicks off at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at www.suenosmusicfestival.com. The festival is open only to persons 18+.