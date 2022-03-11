Inaugural Bulls Fest set for Labor day weekend at United Center campus

The Chicago Bulls organization on Friday announced the inaugural Bulls Fest, running Sept. 3-4 at the United Center.

The two-day event, over the Labor Day weekend along Madison Street (between Wood Street and Damen Avenue), will include a 3-on-3 bracketed basketball tournament, live music, art exhibitions, kid-friendly activities, and food and drink from local purveyors. Admission will be free.

“Bulls Fest reflects our commitment to creating legendary experiences for our fans through basketball and championing the local artists and businesses that make our city so great,” said Michael Reinsdorf, Bulls’ president and CEO.

Fans (ages eight and over) interested in participating in the tournament can register here and take advantage of early-bird pricing (through April 30). According to the announcement, tournament will take place on courts at the UC’s Lot C, with games being held both days. The tournament will also include brackets for wheelchair basketball teams.

Fans will be able to purchase exclusive Bulls Fest merchandise from the Madhouse Team Store; a portion of proceeds will go to supporting Chicago Bulls Charities.

For more information, visit www.bullsfest.com.

