The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Things To Do Sports

Inaugural Bulls Fest set for Labor day weekend at United Center campus

The street festival will run Sept. 3-4 on Madison Street as well as inside the UC atrium.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 11, 2022 05:07 PM
SHARE Inaugural Bulls Fest set for Labor day weekend at United Center campus
The Chicago Bulls Logo at center court of the United Center.

Scott Stewart/Sun-Times File

The Chicago Bulls organization on Friday announced the inaugural Bulls Fest, running Sept. 3-4 at the United Center.

The two-day event, over the Labor Day weekend along Madison Street (between Wood Street and Damen Avenue), will include a 3-on-3 bracketed basketball tournament, live music, art exhibitions, kid-friendly activities, and food and drink from local purveyors. Admission will be free.

“Bulls Fest reflects our commitment to creating legendary experiences for our fans through basketball and championing the local artists and businesses that make our city so great,” said Michael Reinsdorf, Bulls’ president and CEO.

Fans (ages eight and over) interested in participating in the tournament can register here and take advantage of early-bird pricing (through April 30). According to the announcement, tournament will take place on courts at the UC’s Lot C, with games being held both days. The tournament will also include brackets for wheelchair basketball teams. 

Fans will be able to purchase exclusive Bulls Fest merchandise from the Madhouse Team Store; a portion of proceeds will go to supporting Chicago Bulls Charities.

For more information, visit www.bullsfest.com.

Next Up In Entertainment
Jam Productions at 50: Jerry Mickelson and Arny Granat’s concert empire made Chicago a key player in the music business
‘Upload’ returns with more humor and heart — and makes a point along the way
Jam Productions’ impact on Chicago’s music scene spans 50 years
Jam Productions co-founder Jerry Mickelson picks some notable shows over 50 years
Caroline Liu’s Argyle Street mural serves up a carp, a dragon and a little soup, too
This week in history: Hitler annexes Austria
The Latest
Free agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons agreed to a one-year deal with the Cubs on Friday.
Cubs
Cubs agree to one-year contract with shortstop Andrelton Simmons
The Cubs were in need of at least middle infield depth coming out of the Major League Baseball lockout.
By Maddie Lee
March 11, 2022 05:56 PM
Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, left, and former Alderman Danny Solis.
Columnists
Madigan comes off as common grifter in indictment
The venality of the former House speaker was one of the primary focuses of the Ken Griffin-backed slate of statewide Republican candidates which began its public roll-out last week.
By Rich Miller
March 11, 2022 05:42 PM
982158232_77036838.JPG
White Sox
‘Always striving to be the best,’ Tim Anderson is first to start pushing at White Sox camp
“You know what we are trying to do, it’s to win the World Series,” Anderson said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 11, 2022 05:30 PM
Indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan (left) and indicted former Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th).
The Watchdogs
1 developer, 2 Chicago corruption cases: Sun-Times identifies ‘Company A’ linked to Madigan, Burke cases
Prosecutors said the indicted politicians pressured the developer now confirmed to be 601W Companies to hire their law firms, It redeveloped what’s now called the Old Post Office.
By Tim NovakJon Seidel, and 1 more
March 11, 2022 05:30 PM
The Cubs and White Sox have released ticket information for their home openers.
MLB
Cubs, White Sox release ticket information for home openers
The Cubs’ home opener is April 7 against the Brewers. White Sox home opener will be April 12 against the Mariners.
By Sun-Times staff
March 11, 2022 04:46 PM