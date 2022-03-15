The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Things To Do

Christkindlmarket returning to the suburbs with Aurora location for 2022

The Aurora event joins its highly anticipated Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville counterparts this holiday season.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 15, 2022 11:01 PM
SHARE Christkindlmarket returning to the suburbs with Aurora location for 2022
Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza (pictured) is a holiday favorite in Chicago. The event will also be held in Aurora this holiday season.

Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza (pictured) is a holiday favorite in Chicago. The event will also be held in Aurora this holiday season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Christkindlmarket is returning to the suburbs.

The beloved holiday bazaar of food, glühwein (traditional hot spiced wine) and all-things Christmas that makes its home in Chicago’s Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville, will also be taking place at Aurora’s RiverEdge Park this year, it was announced Tuesday.

Presented by German American Events, LLC, the outdoor fest returns to the western suburbs following previous incarnations in Naperville and Oak Brook.

 “We are so happy to bring the Christkindlmarket back to the western suburbs. ... For the last few years, many people have asked when we would have a suburban market, and we are overjoyed ... to make this dream a reality,” said Kate Bleeker, director of expansion and market development for German American Events, LLC.

Christkindlmarket locations are modeled after the classic German holiday market in Nuremberg, Germany, with the familiar “candy cane”-striped kiosks.

The dates for the Aurora festival (360 N. Broadway St., in downtown Aurora), as well as those for Chicago’s locations, will be announced in the coming months.

“RiverEdge Park is the ideal site to host the return of the Christkindlmarket to the western suburbs. We’ve always wanted to find a way to activate the Park beyond the summer concert season, and we can’t wait to welcome area residents and Christkindlmarket fans from all over to this incredible new holiday destination in downtown Aurora,” said Tim Rater, president and CEO of the Aurora Civic Center Authority.

Next Up In Entertainment
It’s all happy trails for Reba McEntire on new road trek
Bob Saget’s skull fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Ukrainian artist-poet born more than 200 years ago touched on themes strikingly relevant today
Group bicycle rides gaining traction
The ladies in Willy Loman’s life take center stage in captivating ‘Wife of a Salesman’
Billie Eilish makes fans ‘Happier Than Ever’ in Chicago return
The Latest
bears_logo.JPG
Bears
Bears to add ex-Raiders ILB Nicholas Morrow: report
Morrow was a starter in Las Vegas and could fit alongside Roquan Smith with the Bears.
By Jason Lieser
March 15, 2022 11:47 PM
Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
MLB
Anthony Rizzo agrees to 2-year, $32 million deal with Yankees
A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired from the Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 15, 2022 11:39 PM
A man was fatally shot March 13, 2022 in West Englewood.
Crime
Man shot and killed driving in Chatham
The man, 33, was driving in the 200 block of East 78th Street about 10:25 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 15, 2022 11:33 PM
Bruins_Blackhawks_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Marc-Andre Fleury’s heroics not enough to save Blackhawks against Bruins
Fleury finished with 46 saves, including some spectacular ones, but the Hawks still fell 2-1 in overtime Tuesday.
By Ben Pope
March 15, 2022 10:56 PM
merlin_101722253.jpg
Bears
Bears to sign OL Lucas Patrick to 2-year, $8 million deal: source
The Bears already took Aaron Rodgers’ position coach. Now they’re poaching one of his offensive linemen.
By Patrick Finley
March 15, 2022 10:27 PM