The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV Well

‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier opens up about battling alcoholism and reaching sobriety

Coulier recalls how he would often drink for 8 hours straight and feel “like a bowl of dog mess” for the next two days.

By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
 March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
SHARE ‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier opens up about battling alcoholism and reaching sobriety
Comedian Dave Coulier attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles

Comedian Dave Coulier attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Dave Coulier is opening up about his past struggles with alcoholism.

The former ”Full House” star, 62, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal he has been sober since January 1, 2020 after a battle with alcoholism.

Along with a lengthy caption, Coulier shared a photo of himself with bloody scrapes on his nose and under his left eye, which he said were the result of an accident that happened while he was drunk.

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” Coulier wrote. “When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love - like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

Coulier recalled how he would often drink for 8 hours straight and feel “like a bowl of dog mess” for the next two days.

“I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back,” he wrote. ”I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly.”

Though “the mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges,” Coulier said he was able to get sober with support from both his wife Melissa Bring and from “friends who had already made the journey.”

“The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing,” he wrote. ”The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you.”

“Full House” star Dave Coulier credits his wife Melissa Bring with supporting him during his battle with alcoholism and subsequent sobriety.

“Full House” star Dave Coulier credits his wife Melissa Bring with supporting him during his battle with alcoholism and subsequent sobriety.

Getty Images

His wife also commented on his post, writing: “SO proud of you. I love you and your strength so much!!”

Coulier’s “Full House” co-stars shared words of support in his Instagram comments.

Candace Cameron Bure wrote: “Love you and always proud of you.”

“Proud of you brother!” commented John Stamos. 

“Love you Dave,” added Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo. 

Earlier this year, Coulier and the rest of his “Full House” castmates mourned the loss of their former co-star Bob Saget, who died at the age of 65 in January. 

Coulier was among the friends and family who gathered for an intimate service in Los Angeles later that month to pay their last respects in person. Other attendees included ”Full House” stars Stamos, Bure, Jodie Sweeten, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, John Mayer and Chris Rock.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: I’ll be crushed if Dad misses my wedding to help sickly girlfriend
Horoscope for Saturday, March 26, 2022
Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, dies at 50
‘Buried treasure’: Stained-glass dome at Cultural Center gleams once again
Yoshi Sekiguchi dies at 90; ‘Japanese Hank Williams’ became acclaimed Chicago graphic designer for Playboy, Disney, Sony, Burger King
Terence Blanchard’s ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ a complex, emotionally charged life’s journey
The Latest
Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Would you bet on the Bulls to make it past the first round of the playoffs?
Also this week, we asked about Lucas Giolito’s contract status with the White Sox and how Bears GM Ryan Poles is doing.
By Steve Greenberg
March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
Supreme Court nominee&nbsp;Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 during Jackson’s confirmation hearing.
Columnists
Kentanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing shows nation still deeply divided
Instead of celebrating America’s racial milestone, some politicians turned Jackson’s confirmation hearings into political theater.
By Mary Mitchell
March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
Arkansas vs. Duke Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NCAAB, Mar. 26
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 26, 2022 08:42 AM
An eastern bluebird in March around Chicago. Credit: Emil Baumbach
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Eastern bluebird, silver pike or muskie, Annie Dillard on botany and moral thinkers
A good photograph of an eastern bluebird, a good question (and answer) on pike or muskie, and Annie Dillard on botany and moral thinkers are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
March 26, 2022 08:13 AM
ST22_suzuki_13_8x12.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: ‘Location, location, location’
That’s what it’s all about in the real estate business. This week, we combine location with baseball in our latest quiz. We even mix locations with people’s names. But you won’t need a map.
By Bill Chuck
March 26, 2022 08:00 AM