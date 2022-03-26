‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier opens up about battling alcoholism and reaching sobriety

Dave Coulier is opening up about his past struggles with alcoholism.

The former ”Full House” star, 62, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal he has been sober since January 1, 2020 after a battle with alcoholism.

Along with a lengthy caption, Coulier shared a photo of himself with bloody scrapes on his nose and under his left eye, which he said were the result of an accident that happened while he was drunk.

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” Coulier wrote. “When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love - like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

Coulier recalled how he would often drink for 8 hours straight and feel “like a bowl of dog mess” for the next two days.

“I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back,” he wrote. ”I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly.”

Though “the mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges,” Coulier said he was able to get sober with support from both his wife Melissa Bring and from “friends who had already made the journey.”

“The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing,” he wrote. ”The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you.”

“Full House” star Dave Coulier credits his wife Melissa Bring with supporting him during his battle with alcoholism and subsequent sobriety. Getty Images

His wife also commented on his post, writing: “SO proud of you. I love you and your strength so much!!”

Coulier’s “Full House” co-stars shared words of support in his Instagram comments.

Candace Cameron Bure wrote: “Love you and always proud of you.”

“Proud of you brother!” commented John Stamos.

“Love you Dave,” added Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo.

Earlier this year, Coulier and the rest of his “Full House” castmates mourned the loss of their former co-star Bob Saget, who died at the age of 65 in January.

Coulier was among the friends and family who gathered for an intimate service in Los Angeles later that month to pay their last respects in person. Other attendees included ”Full House” stars Stamos, Bure, Jodie Sweeten, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, John Mayer and Chris Rock.