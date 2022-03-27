Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in body, early report finds

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his body when he was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota on Friday, a preliminary report from the Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office determined after performing “an initial forensic examination.”

The urine toxicology test indicated the presence of “THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others,” a statement from the office said.

The office added it would “continue to investigate and will duly inform the findings of forensic examinations in due time.”

Hawkins had been scheduled to play with the rock band at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday before he was found dead in his hotel room.

The Bogota municipal government issued a statement Saturday that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogota.

Health workers tried unsuccessfully to revive him. He was 50.

Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina. Their next show was scheduled for Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, and they were also set to play at the Grammy Awards on April 3.

Foo Fighters announced Hawkins’ death on Twitter on Friday.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our Taylor Hawkins,” read the band’s statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

A representative for Hawkins told USA TODAY on Friday that no further details were available.

In October 2021, Hawkins was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside his fellow Foo Fighters.

The music community has been paying tribute to the drummer on social media throughout the weekend.

“He had a huge heart and a glorious smile. When he walked in the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad,” wrote Stevie Nicks.

