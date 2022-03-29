Jada Pinkett Smith calls for ‘season of healing’ in Oscars slap aftermath

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram Tuesday morning to issue her first comments about the incident Sunday night during the Oscars telecast involving her husband Will Smith’s slap of presenter Chris Rock.

In the brief post, Pinkett Smith stated: “This is a season of healing and I’m here for it.”

Instagram @jadapinkettsmith

The public comment is the first from Pinkett Smith, who was at the center of the reason for the physical altercation when Rock made a joke about her appearance, prompting Smith to charge the stage and inflict the now infamous slap.

Smith later apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and to his fellow nominees during his acceptance speech for best actor in a leading role for his work in “King Richard.” Smith did not publicly apologize to Rock until Monday, issuing a statement on social media, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions were “not indicative of the man I want to be.” “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. ... My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith said.

Also on Monday, the film academy issued a statement condemning Smith’s actions and opening a formal review of the matter. According to several reports, Rock has declined to press charges against Smith.