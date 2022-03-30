The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting after aphasia diagnosis

In an Instagram post by his daughter Rumer Willis, the actor’s family expressed that the illness “is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 30, 2022 12:18 PM
Bruce Willis attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Glass” at SVA Theatre in New York City in 2019. Willis is retiring from acting due to illness, his family announced Wednesday.

Getty

Actor Bruce Willis, best-known for his action-packed movie blockbusters such as the “Die Hard” franchise and “Armageddon,” as well as the psychological thriller “The Sixth Sense” his Golden Globe-winning role in the TV series “Moonlighting,” is “stepping away” from acting, after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family revealed on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post by his daughter Rumer Willis, the actor’s family expressed that the illness “is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Screen_Shot_2022_03_30_at_11.57.19_AM.png

@rumerwillis/Instagram

The 67-year old actor’s other film credits in a career that spans four decades include “Pulp Fiction,” “Sin CIty,” “The Sixth Sense” and “12 Monkeys.”

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, aphasia is a condition that robs a person of the ability to communicate. It can affect the ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.

“This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family statement said. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

