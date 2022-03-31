The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Caitlyn Jenner hired as Fox News contributor and commentator

She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

Associated Press
   
Caitlyn Jenner attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Caitlyn Jenner attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday night in West Hollywood. She has been hired as a contributor to Fox News programs.

Getty

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she’ll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.

