The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 4, 2022
Entertainment & Culture News Chicago

Local artists host fundraiser for Ukraine

About 30 local artists are joining forces with the nonprofit Chicago Public Art Group to host an art fundraiser Friday and Saturday to support Ukraine.

By Josephine Stratman
 March 04, 2022 05:25 PM
SHARE Local artists host fundraiser for Ukraine
Mariya Beylikova, a Chicago-based Ukrainian photographer and abstract painter, is one of about 30 artists participating in a fundraiser for Ukraine.

Mariya Beylikova, a Chicago-based Ukrainian photographer and abstract painter, is one of about 30 artists participating in a fundraiser for Ukraine.

Courtesy of Mariya Beylikova

Artists Pat Marek and Anna Mielnizuka were organizing an exhibition about the Polish-American immigrant experience when bombs started falling in Ukraine. Suddenly, their own show seemed less urgent. They switched plans.

“We were watching this crisis unfold so quickly last Friday, and then Saturday morning, we got on the phone,” Marek said. “We both agreed that we should just drop everything and address this week. There was a sense of urgency. And we wanted to do anything we could do to help.”  

Marek, Mielnizuka and around 30 other local artists are joining forces with the nonprofit Chicago Public Art Group to host an art fundraiser to support Ukraine. 

Marek said Chicago’s art community was immediately receptive to the fundraiser, and artists were donating new works as late as Friday morning.

The fundraiser will be held in Chicago Public Art Group’s gallery space, 3314 S Morgan St., in Bridgeport. Proceeds will go to three nonprofits: Nova Ukraine, Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and Save the Children. 

Works by local artists ranging from handbags to paintings will be offered for sale. It will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.  

“It’s a very important cause, so we’re thrilled,” said Chantal Healey, executive director of Chicago Public Art Group. “And quite frankly, it’s kind of amazing how quickly the artist community has responded to this request.”

Mariya Beylikova, a Ukrainian photographer and abstract painter who moved to Chicago seven years ago, is participating in the fundraiser.

Beylikova has seen her hometown destroyed, her parents flee the house she grew up in, the place she attended university devastated and her friends in Kyiv, where she lived for six years, bombarded.

She feels powerless. But through art, she’s doing what she can. 

“I’ve always loved my country, my culture and my people. So everything I can do right now for them, to encourage them and send to them, I will do it,” Beylikova said. “It’s my way, with art, to bring peace and to bring help.”

Beylikova, who donated pieces to the fundraiser, will host an art therapy workshop at 4 p.m. Saturday in a studio at 1400 S. Wolf Road, Wheeling, to raise money to help Ukrainians. The workshop will give participants a chance to express their emotions on canvas. The suggested donation is $50.

“We are desperate,” Beylikova said. “We cannot do anything. We cannot be there. So we need to stay together, help each other and relax our minds, at least sometimes. To be supportive to the people in Ukraine right now.” 

Healey said the Chicago Public Art Group will look for other ways to help the country.

“We are fully behind the people of Ukraine,” Healey said. “Our hearts go out to them and their families through what they’re going through. It’s very tragic. Very frightening. So we’re happy to be able to help the cause. And yes, we will be looking at other ways that we can continue.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Killer of Jacqueline Avant pleads guilty
Now in college, Alec Cabacungan says giving back to Shriners hospitals means giving hope to kids like him
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 3-9
This week in history: Chicagoan Alice Gray becomes ‘Diana of the Dunes’
In Izze Ortiz’s Hyde Park mural, the people are either plants or a seed. Here’s why.
‘Shining Vale’: As an author bonding with a dead housewife, Courteney Cox is the best part of uneven horror comedy
The Latest
Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk makes Illinois’ first sportsbook wager and puts $100 down on his hometown White Sox to win the American League pennant at 16-to-1 odds at BetRivers Sportsbook in Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Monday morning, March 9, 2020.
Casinos and Gambling
Illinois gamblers are betting $156 a second on sports — and mobile registration could mean more
Nearly $9 billion has been wagered in Illinois in less than two years since sports betting was legalized. A new change to state law taking effect this weekend will make it easier for more people to put money down.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 04, 2022 06:22 PM
If your spring break trip can be changed or canceled without a penalty, decide if you still need the benefits of a comprehensive travel insurance policy. You might not.
Travel Well
Should you get travel insurance for your spring break trip?
This coverage can help protect not only you, but the money you prepay for trip expenses like flights, hotels or that must-see concert.
By NerdWallet
March 04, 2022 06:13 PM
Gov. J.B. Pritzker adjusts his face mask as he speaks during a news conference last summer. COVID-19 metrics remained low in Illinois during the first week since Pritzker lifted his indoor mask mandate.
Coronavirus
Illinois COVID-19 free fall still on as masks come off
Average daily cases fell 20% statewide in the days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the indoor mask mandate.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 04, 2022 06:06 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former Elgin schools superintendent JosŽ Torres listen as former Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson speaks to reporters after Lightfoot named Torres interim CEO for CPS during a news conference at Richardson Middle School on the Southwest Side, Monday afternoon, June 14, 2021.
Fran Spielman Show
Former CPS chief Janice Jackson rules out running for mayor
“Absolutely not. I do not want to be the mayor of Chicago. ... I have no interest in that job right now,” said Jackson, CEO of Hope Chicago, a non-profit that funds post-secondary education for urban students. “I’m an educator.”
By Fran Spielman
March 04, 2022 06:06 PM
A man adjusts a boy’s face mask as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
Education
CTU warns ‘consequences’ would follow CPS lifting its mask mandate
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said earlier this week that the mask requirement would be lifted “in the near future,” backtracking from a commitment to masks just days earlier.
By Nader Issa
March 04, 2022 05:51 PM