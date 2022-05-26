The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Ray Liotta, starred in ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies at 67

According to Deadline.com, the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he had been filming “Dangerous Waters.”

Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Ray Liotta, starred in 'Goodfellas,' 'Field of Dreams,' dies at 67
Ray Liotta attends the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival in 2021. The actor died Thursday at the age of 67.

Getty Images

Ray Liotta, the actor who made an indelible mark on the big screen with his breakout role as real-life mob informant Henry Hill opposite Rober De Niro and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s sizzling mobster drama “Goodfellas,” has died. He was 67.

His death was confirmed in a report Thursday by Variety.com.

According to Deadline.com the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he had been filming the John Barr-directed “Dangerous Waters.”

Liotta’s career spanned nearly 50 years and included the critically acclaimed Kevin Costner baseball homage “Field of Dreams” (1989) in which Liotta portrayed Chicago White Sox superstar “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, and most recently “The Many Saints of Newark” prequel to “The Sopranos.” One of his earliest memorable roles came via 1997’s Gary Figgis in “Cop Land” opposite Sylvester Stallone.

Ray Liotta (right) plays mob informant Henry Hill in a scene with Robert De Niro from the 1990 classic film "Goodfellas."

AP Photo/Warner Bros.

“The Silence of the Lambs” fans will forever recall Liotta’s gruesomely unforgettable scene in the 2001 thriller “Hannibal”in which Dr. Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) serves up the brain of Paul Krendler (played by Liotta) for dinner while the victim is still alive.

Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954, and according to Wikipedia.com was abandoned at an orphanage and adopted at 6 months by Mary and Alfred Liotta. The actor graduated from the University of Miami where he studied acting. Soap opera fans may recall his turn as Joey Perrini on the soap opera “Another World” in the late 1970s.

More to come ...

