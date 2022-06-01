The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Music Movies and TV

Doja Cat tops BET Awards nominations

The chart-topping performer scored six nominations including best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, and album of the year for her No. 1 hit “Planet Her.”

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
   
SHARE Doja Cat tops BET Awards nominations
Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music &amp; Arts Festival in April. The artist scored six nominations for the BET Awards.&nbsp;

Doja Cat performs at Coachella in April. The artist scored six nominations for the BET Awards, it was announced Wednesday.

AP

LOS ANGELES — Doja Cat could make the BET Awards her world later this month.

The chart-topping performer scored six nominations at the show airing live on June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Doja Cat is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her No. 1 hit “Planet Her” and BET Her for “Woman.” Her “Kiss Me More” with SZA is nominated for video of the year and best collaboration.

Drake and Ari Lennox are the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. Three nominations went to several others including Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems.

Actor Taraji P. Henson (“Empire’’) will host the BET Awards for a second consecutive year.

The winners in the 19 categories, including film and sports awards, will be selected by BET’s Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals and fans.

Drake will battle Kendrick Lamar, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ye and Lil Baby for best male hip-hop artist. Doja Cat will face off against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Saweetie for best female hip-hop artist.

WNBA star Brittney Griner, whose pre-trial detention in Russia was recently extended by a one month, is nominated for sportswoman of the year. The two-time Olympic gold medalist — who plays for the Phoenix Mercury — was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Griner is nominated in the same category as Candace Parker, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson and Simone Biles.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Grandma’s Jukebox’ celebrates life, love and some fabulous hit songs
‘Crimes of the Future’: Commentary’s sharp and so are the scalpels in the year’s freakiest film
Tucked inside Fine Arts Building on South Michigan Avenue, a 125-year-old theater is reborn
Dear Abby: My husband gawks at pretty neighbor, does her yard work
Made the Chicago way, ‘The Untouchables’ endures
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The Latest
Chicago police tape of a section of pedestrian path outside Trump Tower, where a person fell to their death Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
News
Man jumps to his death from 16th floor of Trump Tower, police say
An outdoor restaurant, Terrace 16, is located on that floor of the 98-story building.
By David Struett
 
The Astros and White Sox will play on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball on June 19.
White Sox
White Sox, Astros added to ESPN Sunday Night Baseball schedule
White Sox and Astros game in Houston on June 19 has been switched from an afternoon game to a 6:08 p.m. start.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Vincent Jordan (from left), Aeriel Williams and Blake Reasoner are among the ensemble cast of “Grandma’s Jukebox” at Black Ensemble Theater.
Theater
‘Grandma’s Jukebox’ celebrates life, love and some fabulous hit songs
From gospel to Motown to disco to “Thriller”-era Michael Jackson and beyond, the musical delivers a grand tribute to the almighty powers of timeless, groundbreaking tunes that have endured across generations.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
A judge’s gavel
Metro/State
Federal prison inmate to get gender-affirming surgery: ACLU
Cristina Nichole Iglesias has been fighting for years to have the procedure. She is serving a 28-year prison sentence for threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A teen boy was killed in a shooting Apr. 27, 2022 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Man killed in Washington Park shooting overnight
The man, 35, left his home in the 6200 block of South King Drive and had a “brief conversation” with someone who opened fire early Wednesday, police say.
By David Struett
 