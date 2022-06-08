The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Two Chicago artists recipients of 2022 Joyce Awards

Aram Han Sifuentes and Nancy García Loza are among five honorees for the annual awards.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Two Chicago artists recipients of 2022 Joyce Awards
Aram Han Sifuentes (left) and Nancy Garcia are 2022 recipients of Joyce Awards.

Aram Han Sifuentes (left) and Nancy Garcia are 2022 recipients of Joyce Awards.

Sarah White Photo (left) and Juli Del Prete (right)

Chicago-based artists Aram Han Sifuentes and Nancy García Loza have been named recipients of this year’s Joyce Foundation Joyce Awards, which support collaborations between BIPOC artists and leading arts organizations around the Great Lakes region. Han Sifuentes and García Loza will work with Korean community organization HANA Center and the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA), respectively.

Artist-arts organization pairings are awarded $75,000, of which $50,000 will fund a new work designed to strengthen the local community and engage residents in the creative process; the remaining $25,000 goes to the artist as a stipend. This year’s grants reflect the largest award totals to date.

Han Sifuentes and García Loza are two of five winners this year. The others come from Indianapolis, Detroit and the Twin Cities. Past winners include musical artists Terrence Blanchard and Heldao Negro; sculptor Nick Cave (whose work is featured in a retrospective currently at the Museum of Contemporary Art); and playwright Lynn Nottage.

Chicago’s winners this year “uplift immigrant voices and experiences and bring past cultural traditions into the present,” said Joyce Foundation Cultural Program Director Mia Khimm. “Across the board, they’re about strengthening community pride.”

Han Sifuentes’ work, “Citizenship for All: Storytelling for Immigrant Justice through NongGi Making,” will afford participants in a series of workshops the opportunity to sew/embroider protest banners, based on traditional NongGis. Han Sifuentes said that the NongGi will tell stories of immigration, and when held together will be an act of collective storytelling. Others, she said, will express political aspirations, like citizenship for all.

“Traditionally, [NongGis] have a vertical orientation and that’s because it’s this idea of putting our hopes and wishes into the sky,” Han Sifuentes said. “They’ve also been used historically to call for collective action.

“They’re not these fragile art objects that are only meant to be exhibited. They will be out there to be used.”

Demonstrative action is especially important now given the rise in anti-AAPI hate incidents, Han Sifuentes said.

García Loza will develop a play titled “Pénjamo: A Pocha Road Trip Story” that will explore bicultural identity and tell a seldom-told side of the immigration experience: that of becoming a citizen and the subsequent visit to one’s original hometown — in this case, Jalisco, Mexico. The story is based on her father’s path to citizenship in 1988 following the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which granted citizenship to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country before 1982. The storyline will also incorporate memories of the trip they took to Mexico as well as family audio recordings and home movies.

“We hear a lot about the crossing, we hear a lot about struggle, and those stories are very important to tell,” García Loza said, “but I wanted to tell a joyful adventure story about what it meant to return.”

“Pénjamo” refers to the romanticized version of her parents’ hometown in Jalisco that García Loza imagined based on a song by popular Mexican ranchera singer Pedro Infante and based on his classic movies. “I truly thought that we were going to cross the border and I was going to see that black-and-white [film] world in color,” García Loza said.

It wasn’t so simple. “The magic broke but a new magic emerged,” she said.García Loza found a new confidence in her bicultural identity and hence her reclamation of the word “pocha,” a term which is used by Mexicans to refer to Mexican immigrants in the U.S. who lack fluency in Spanish.

Works are expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.

Chicago-based artists can apply for the next round of Joyce Awards beginning July 5. Visit www.joycefdn.org. A virtual application guide session will be offered on Aug. 2.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: I’m no longer OK with my husband having another wife
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 8, 2022
j-hope of BTS, Tomorrow X Together announce headlining sets at Lollapalooza
Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of reality TV, found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion
Jim Seals, one-half of ’70s music duo Seals and Crofts, dies at age 80
‘Relative’: Three eventful days shake up a Chicago family in well-written, witty drama
The Latest
St. Francis center TJ McMillen (54), who had 14 Power Five offers and more&nbsp;than 30 overall, has committed&nbsp;to Illinois.
High School Football
High school football notebook: TJ McMillen commits to Illinois, Kaleb Brown wins another medal, Tony Phillips transfers
The state’s No. 14 prospect in the class of 2023 has 32 Division I offers — 14 from Power Five schools — and is heading to Illinois after committing on May 21.
By Mike Clark
 
Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year.
Sports Media
Drew Brees leaves NBC Sports
NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
American gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols are among the women seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop former sports doctor Larry Nassar when the agency first received allegations against him.
Olympic Sports
Gymnasts seek $1 billion in damages from FBI over failure to investigate Larry Nassar
There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts, but they failed to act, leaving him free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. He pleaded guilty in 2017 and is serving decades in prison.
By Ed White | Associated Press
 
A man was shot dead May 31, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
Man found dead in Chatham alley hours after shooting
The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.
By David Struett
 
merlin_106288802.jpg
Politics
Chesa Boudin, San Francisco DA raised by radicals in Hyde Park, ousted in heated recall
Political experts say the political newcomer who narrowly won in 2019 was in the crosshairs of outside forces that made him an easy target for public frustration.
By Janie Har | AP
 