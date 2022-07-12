WXRT host Lin Brehmer will take leave for chemotherapy

Longtime WXRT-FM (93.1) host Lin Brehmer said Tuesday that he’ll take an extended leave of absence for chemotherapy to fight prostate cancer.

In a message on the station’s website, the midday DJ said he’s has been undergoing various treatments — including radiation and drug therapies — for “several years.”

“The cancer was caught early, treated early, but it has spread places one would rather it did not spread,” he wrote.

The chemo begins Monday.

“What can you do? Only this,” he added. “Afford me the kindness you have always shown me.”

Brehmer, 67, has been with ’XRT for more than three decades, most of them as morning man until he slid to middays in 2020. He’s known for writing and delivering erudite essays called “Lin’s Bin.”

It’s another blow for the venerable host lineup at WXRT, where morning host Richard Milne resigned in June to care for his ailing wife.