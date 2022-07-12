The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
WXRT host Lin Brehmer will take leave for chemotherapy

Midday DJ says he’s has been undergoing prostate cancer treatment for ‘several years.’

By  Darel Jevens
   
brehmer_02xx17_02.JPG

Lin Brehmer (pictured in his studio in 2017) is leaving the air for chemotherapy.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Longtime WXRT-FM (93.1) host Lin Brehmer said Tuesday that he’ll take an extended leave of absence for chemotherapy to fight prostate cancer.

In a message on the station’s website, the midday DJ said he’s has been undergoing various treatments — including radiation and drug therapies — for “several years.”

“The cancer was caught early, treated early, but it has spread places one would rather it did not spread,” he wrote.

The chemo begins Monday.

“What can you do? Only this,” he added. “Afford me the kindness you have always shown me.”

Brehmer, 67, has been with ’XRT for more than three decades, most of them as morning man until he slid to middays in 2020. He’s known for writing and delivering erudite essays called “Lin’s Bin.”

It’s another blow for the venerable host lineup at WXRT, where morning host Richard Milne resigned in June to care for his ailing wife.

