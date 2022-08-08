The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Olivia Newton-John, star of ‘Grease,’ ‘Xanadu,’ dies at 73

Newton-John recorded nine Top 10 singles throughout the 1970s, including the duet with John Travolta of “You’re the One That I Want,” from the soundtrack of the 1978 musical feature film “Grease.”

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The pop singer icon died Monday at the age of 73.

Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John, the British-born and Australian-raised singer-actress who became one of the top-selling pop stars of the 1970s, has died. She was 73.

Her husband John Easterling broke the news of her passing on her Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org),” the Facebook post continued.

Newton-John was everywhere on the pop charts throughout the 1970s. Her megahits included “If You Love Me Let Me Know” (1974) and “Have You Ever Been Mellow,” (1975), “Hopelessly Devoted to You” (also from the “Grease” soundtrack), and “I Honestly Love You” which earned her record of the year and best pop vocal performance by a female Grammy Awards in 1974.

Newton-John was born on Sept. 26, 1948, in Cambrigde, United Kingdom. She was the youngest of three children born to Brinley and Irene Newton-John. The family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia, in 1954. Her maternal grandfather, the Nobel Prize–winning physicist Max Born.

In addition to Easterling, Newton-John is survived by her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John, and many nieces and nephews.

More to come...

