The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Netflix series ‘The Crown’ pauses production following queen’s death

A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Netflix series ‘The Crown’ pauses production following queen’s death
This image released by Netflix shows Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown.” Netflix’s acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch’s death.

Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” Netflix’s acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch’s death.

AP

LONDON — “The Crown,” Netflix’s acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch’s death.

A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on Sept. 19, the day of the queen’s funeral.

The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen. The show has gradually moved closer to current events. Netflix recently revealed casting of the actors who are playing Prince William and his wife Kate in the sixth season.

Related

Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the queen, will premiere in November.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards so far, including one outstanding drama series trophy and best drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.

Next Up In Entertainment
Despite powerhouse cast, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ lumbers along at snail’s pace
Downtown casino plan has a surprising ally: Chicago River lovers
Dear Abby: I found my biological brothers but they’re not interested in knowing me
Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2020
Chicago artist hopes King Charles can do what his mother did not
‘Clerks III’: Quick Stop characters we first met in 1994 still amuse and impress
The Latest
Hercule Poirot (Larry Yando) and Countess Andrenyi (Diana Coates) find themselves embroiled in mystery aboard a train in “Murder on the Orient Express” at Drury Lane Theatre. | Brett Beiner&nbsp;
Theater
Despite powerhouse cast, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ lumbers along at snail’s pace
Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery succumbs to slow-paced adaptation at Drury Lane Theatre.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
SKY_090922_50.JPG
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky facing offseason overhaul after Game 5 loss to Sun
Free agent Courtney Vandersloot is sure to have other options, and veterans Candace Parker and Allie Quigley might be retiring.
By Annie Costabile
 
Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Chinatown, police said.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, near Red Line station in Chinatown
The attack happened about 2:15 a.m. on Cermak Road, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A sandhill crane being photobombed by does at Illinois Beach State Park. Credit: Tom Owens
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Photobombing does, WCW’s poetic fall take, national parks, beginning angler advice
Does photobombing a sandhill crane photo, William Carlos Williams’ poetic take on fall, a presentation on visiting all the national parks, and hints for a beginning angler are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Krack_Man.jpg
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: It’s all in a day’s work at casinos, sportsbooks
Generous bettors show their appreciation for janitors and custodians who’ve seen everything.
By Rob Miech
 