The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Things To Do

UniverSoul Circus ready for celebrating with Chicago audiences again at Washington Park

The circus performers, known for giving an interactive show, are looking forward to Chicago’s enthusiastic audiences.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE UniverSoul Circus ready for celebrating with Chicago audiences again at Washington Park
Members of the Caribbean Dynasty dancers from Trinidad &amp; Tobago perform during the UniverSoul Circus.

Members of the Caribbean Dynasty dancers from Trinidad & Tobago perform during the UniverSoul Circus.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Ringmaster Cheyenne-Rose Dailey loves performing in UniverSoul Circus for the many opportunities the show presents to interact with audiences; and she loves performing in Chicago for its enthusiastic crowds, she said.

Audience members called to participate “never shy away from it,” Dailey said.

“You may have people in other states who are like, ‘No, I don’t want to do it,’ or, ‘No, I’m so scared.’”

Not so in Chicago. “Chicago is always so willing,” she said.

The Atlanta-based circus is returning on Sept. 9 to Washington Park, where the troupe has erected its one-ring big tent every year from 1996 through 2019.

UniverSoul Circus

UniverSoul Circus

When: Sept. 9 - Oct. 23

Where: Washington Park, E. 51st Street and S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Tickets: $27.50-$53

Info: www.universoulcircus.com

The troupe had to cancel the Chicago shows the past few years. Three years and one pandemic later, Dailey is raring for the city’s energy again.

Known for its interactive performances, UniverSoul Circus performers usually have to scout the audience for members willing to participate in song, dance or other routines.In Chicago, audiences ask them, Dailey said.

“Before we can even come into the audience, they come up to us and they’re like, ‘when you guys are looking for somebody, I’m in Section C, Row B,’” she said.

Some audience members join in without even asking. Dailey remembers that happened one of her first years performing in Chicago with the circus.

Co-ringmasters Cheyenne Dailey and Donald “N.O.” Long will be welcoming one and all to the UniverSoul Circus in Washington Park beginning Sept. 9.&nbsp;

Co-ringmasters Cheyenne Dailey and Donald “N.O.” Long will be welcoming one and all to the UniverSoul Circus in Washington Park beginning Sept. 9.

Emory Rose Photo

The Trinidad and Tobago native was performing with the Caribbean dance act, a segment meant to give a “taste of our carnival culture as we have in the Caribbean,” Dailey said. As they moved up through the aisles, a teenager in the audience spontaneously joined them.

“I’ll never forget it,” said the six-year circus veteran.

For the show’s Chicago engagement, the ringmaster says audiences should be ready for a whole new vibe from the production.

“After being on a break for so long because of the pandemic, we decided that when we came back we’re going to have a fresh, new show,” she said.

For the Caribbean dance act, she promised more fire and a “queen of limbo” who will balance a fire element “on her forehead as she bends under the limbo bar.”

On opposite ends of the dance spectrum, she said to expect new routines from both the aerial ballerina act and Detroit modern dancers, Fresh the Clowns.

The Underbelly Circus Hub To Celebrate 250 Years Of Circus

Members of Fresh the Clowns perform during a show of the UniverSoul Circus. The dance segment is one of those slated to return to Chicago on Sept. 9.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“They have all of the current Tik Tok trends and Tik Tok songs and hip-hop music,” Dailey said of the Detroit act.

Nearly 80 performers are featured in the two-hour show, said Ben Johnson, director of operations for the circus.

“Most of our [acts are people-based],” Johnson said, but there’s also a “mixed animal” act with camels, zebras and a pony, and the horse act where riders perform stunts while riding.

Every year, the troupe decides on a theme, and coming out of the pandemic, the group wanted to defy any thinking that life was too difficult for people to achieve their goals, Dailey said.

“We wanted people to see that that’s not true. Once you continue to have that faith and you continue to push yourself and push others like you can achieve everything,” Dailey said.

US-UNIVERSOUL-CIRCUS

The Wheel of Death act entertains the crowd during a performance at the UniverSoul Circus.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Logic-defying acts are usually part of the circus, and this year the troupe will lay extra emphasis on those performances.

Johnson said to watch for Brazilian aerialist Webert Cavalcante. Among the troupe he’s known as “spiderman,” according to Dailey. In his act, Cavalcante climbs to the top of the tent and walks across the roof, upside-down and with no apparent safety net, “nothing, just him and God,” Dailey said.

Johnson hopes their performances will inspire audiences.

“It’s about the performers having this perseverance and just going after their goals and their dreams,” Johnson said.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.

Next Up In Entertainment
Nick Cave fights racism with beauty
‘The Anthrax Attacks’: Documentary’s risky technique works in recalling the other terrorism scare of 2001
Dear Abby: I pushed back on girlfriend’s order at birthday dinner
‘The Notebook’ musical arrives after a delay that added depth
Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
Dear Abby: Husband wants me to lose habits I got from my parents
The Latest
After weeks of playing through an ankle injury, Willson Contreras landed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs put Willson Contreras on 10-day IL, activate Michael Hermosillo
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated right-hander Nicholas Padilla for assignment.
By Maddie Lee
 
Heather Mack holds her baby in a cell before her trial on March 31, 2015 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
News
Trial kicks off in custody battle over Heather Mack’s daughter
Four people are seeking custody of 7-year-old Estelle Schaefer, known as Stella, in the trial before Cook County Judge Stephanie Miller. Mack and her onetime boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, are charged in federal court with plotting the overseas murder of Mack’s mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) speaks before the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Arnold Mireles Academy’s new “Space to Grow” schoolyard in October 2021.
City Hall
Retiring Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza bemoans one-way street of Chicago politics
“If there’s one thing that I’ve learned — especially in the past couple of years — I know who the real people are and I know who the fake ones are. And I know who has my back. I know who doesn’t,” Sadlowski Garza told the Sun-Times.
By Fran Spielman
 
Dean Jeske sits in the bedroom of his son, Peter, last week in west suburban Glen Ellyn.
News
A father on a mission says single fentanyl-laced pill killed his son at college
Federal officials are visiting Chicago-area campuses to spread the word about fake prescription pills that could be deadly.
By Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse
News
Dirksen Federal Courthouse to reopen Wednesday after ‘buildingwide system failures’ forced shutdown
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse was closed Tuesday, delaying the trial of singer R. Kelly, among other proceedings.
By Andy Grimm
 