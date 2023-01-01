Chicago rings in 2023 with fireworks and celebration at Navy Pier
The nighttime sky along the lakefront was peppered with a New Year’s Eve fireworks display on Saturday at midnight.
Navy Pier was the place to be Saturday night as one of the city’s largest New Year’ Eve celebrations was happening inside the Aon Grand Ballroom and all along the pier.
A fireworks display lit up the nighttime sky along the lakefront as revelers welcomed 2023:
And the celebration at the pier continues through Jan. 7 in what’s billed as “Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights extravaganza” courtesy of “Light Up the Lake.” An indoor ice rink, light sculptures, a free ride on the Centennial Wheel (one free with each paid admission) and Winter Wonderfest Forest are among the attractions. Navy Pier, Festival Hall, 600 E. Grand Ave. Purchase tickets at navypier.org.
