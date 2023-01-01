The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Chicago rings in 2023 with fireworks and celebration at Navy Pier

The nighttime sky along the lakefront was peppered with a New Year’s Eve fireworks display on Saturday at midnight.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
The Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier shares the midnight sky with a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve as Chicago revelers welcomed 2023 with a celebration at the pier.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Time

Navy Pier was the place to be Saturday night as one of the city’s largest New Year’ Eve celebrations was happening inside the Aon Grand Ballroom and all along the pier.

A fireworks display lit up the nighttime sky along the lakefront as revelers welcomed 2023:

Fireworks light up the sky over the lake along Navy Pier moments after midnight as Chicago welcomes the new year on Saturday.

Fireworks light up the sky over the lake across from Navy Pier moments after midnight as Chicago welcomes the new year on Saturday.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Fireworks light up the sky over the lakefront in Chicago on New Year’s Eve.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Fireworks light up the sky over the lakefront in Chicago on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks erupt in the sky over the Chicago lakefront on New Year’s Eve.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Fireworks light up the sky over the lakefront in Chicago on New Year’s Eve.

Chicago welcomes 2023 with a fireworks display over the lakefront on New Year’s Eve.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

The Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier shares the spotlight with a midnight fireworks display in Chicago on New Year’s Eve.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Time

And the celebration at the pier continues through Jan. 7 in what’s billed as “Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights extravaganza” courtesy of “Light Up the Lake.” An indoor ice rink, light sculptures, a free ride on the Centennial Wheel (one free with each paid admission) and Winter Wonderfest Forest are among the attractions. Navy Pier, Festival Hall, 600 E. Grand Ave. Purchase tickets at navypier.org.

“Light Up The Lake” at Navy Pier.

“Light Up the Lake” at Navy Pier.

Courtesy of Navy Pier

