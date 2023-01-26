The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
NASCAR announces headliners for Chicago Street Race concerts in July

The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, the Black Crowes and Charley Crockett are set to appear at the event July 1-2 in Grant Park. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
NASCAR’s Chicago race next July will be the first street course race in its 75-year history.

Music lovers, start your engines.

NASCAR announced the artists who will be headlining concerts this summer for its first-ever street race that will take over downtown Chicago.

The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will perform full-length concerts during the NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race on July 1-2, with additional performances from the Black Crowes and Charley Crockett, NASCAR said in a press release.

Two-day general admission tickets starting at $269 are set to go on sale Feb. 2, NASCAR said. For those who can’t wait, two-day reserved tickets for $415 are already on sale. All tickets provide access to both races and concerts.

“The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment event in the 75-year history of NASCAR,” Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome superstars the Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, the Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend.”

The race will have the Chicago skyline as a scenic backdrop and cover 2.2 miles of streets near Grant Park, including Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue.

