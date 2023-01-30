The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
Entertainment and Culture Music Celebrities

Priscilla Presley files legal challenge disputing control of Lisa Marie Presley trust

The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court last week disputes the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s living trust that removed Priscilla and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie Presley’s two oldest children.

By  Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
   
SHARE Priscilla Presley files legal challenge disputing control of Lisa Marie Presley trust
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley are shown in this 2006 photo taken at Graceland, the Memphis mansion they and Elvis Presley called home.

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley are shown in this 2006 photo taken at Graceland, the Memphis mansion they and Elvis Presley called home.

AP

LOS ANGELES — Priscilla Presley has filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court last week disputes the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s living trust that removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie Presley’s two oldest children, Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, if she died or became incapacitated. Benjamin Keough died in 2020.

A living trust is a form of estate planning that allows a person to control their assets while alive, but have them distributed if they die. It serves the function of a will if a separate will is not filed, as appears to be the case with Lisa Marie Presley.

Related

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer and the only child of Elvis Presley, died at a California hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12 after paramedics answered a 911 call reporting a woman in cardiac arrest. The Los Angeles County coroner is investigating, and has not yet given a cause of death. She was laid to rest at her family home, Graceland, on Jan. 22.

Priscilla Presley’s court filing says there are several issues that bring the living trust amendment’s authenticity into doubt.

The filing says they include a failure to notify Priscilla Presley of the change as required, a misspelling of Priscilla Presley’s name in a document supposedly signed by her daughter, an atypical signature from Lisa Marie Presley, and a lack of a witness or notarization. It asks a judge to declare the amendment invalid.

The filing says that the business manager, Barry Siegel, intended to resign, which according to the prior terms of the trust would leave Priscilla Presley, 77, and Riley Keough, 33, as co-trustees.

A message seeking comment from representatives of Riley Keough was not immediately returned.

Lisa Marie Presley left three surviving children. In addition to Riley Keough, her daughter with first husband Danny Keough, she had 14-year-old twin daughters with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.

Presley was declared divorced from Lockwood in 2021, but the two were still disputing finances in family court when she died.

Priscilla Presley’s filing is among the first of what are likely to be many legal maneuvers surrounding the estate of Lisa Marie Presley, the only heir of Elvis Presley.

It is not clear, however, how much that estate is worth. A lawsuit Lisa Marie Presley filed in 2018 alleging Siegel had mismanaged the trust said it had been worth in excess of $100 million, but most of that had been depleted.

Next Up In Entertainment
Confusing adaptation leaves ‘Wuthering Heights’ lost in the moors
Michael Jackson’s nephew to portray King of Pop in biopic
Dear Abby: My wife’s priorities seem to be adult kids, late husband, then me
‘Pamela, A Love Story’ succeeds on the strength of Anderson’s warmth and wit
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
The Latest
Nykia Wright.
News
Nykia Wright departs as Sun-Times CEO
She joined the paper in 2017, leading it through new digital efforts and its conversion to nonprofit status as part of Chicago Public Media.
By David Roeder
 
Chip Caray, left, is shown with his grandfather Harry in a 1991 photo.
Sports Media
Ex-Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray returns to family’s roots, becomes voice of Cardinals
His grandfather, Harry Caray, got his break in broadcasting with the Cardinals before moving on to the A’s, White Sox and Cubs.
By Dave Skretta | Associated Press
 
A large crowd gathers on the fourth floor rotunda of the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., for the “Stop the Black Attack” rally, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to file a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his administration and the ban of a proposed Advanced Placement course on African America Studies in Florida high schools on behalf of three Leon County, Fla., school students. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) ORG XMIT: FLTAL401
Letters to the Editor
African American Studies isn’t just about history
History is an important part of African American studies, but not just as an end. It’s also a part of establishing a framework for college students so when they go into areas of study, they have at least a basic template of history to engage all the other areas.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_80981056.jpg
Son of former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo found guilty on tax charges
Alex Acevedo, his brother Michael Acevedo and their father were each charged with cheating on their taxes in separate indictments handed up in February 2021.
By Jon Seidel
 
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago in September 2019.
R. Kelly
State’s Atty. Kim Foxx said she will no longer pursue four sex abuse cases pending against R&B star R. Kelly
Cook County indictments involving to four women were filed in February 2019, but Kelly has twice been convicted on federal charges involving some of the same alleged victims.
By Andy Grimm
 