Lisa Loring, played Wednesday on ‘The Addams Family’ TV series, dies at 64

Lisa Loring, best known to play Wednesday Addams in the original 1960s sitcom “The Addams Family,” has died, her agent said. She was 64.

Loring’s agent, Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions, confirmed to USA Today that Loring died on Saturday surrounded by her family.

“Lisa was a very loving mother, grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences,” Carbaugh said Monday. “She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today. Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world. She will be missed dearly.”

Loring’s daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, told Variety her mother died following a stroke.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said.

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters,” posted on Facebook, writing, “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.”

“The Addams Family” TV series starred Carolyn Jones (clockwise from front, center), Lisa Loring, Jackie Coogan, John Astin, Blossom Rock, Ted Cassidy and Ken Weatherwax. Sun-Times File Photo

Loring’s famous Frug dance called “The Drew” recently re-gained attention with the new Netflix series “Wednesday,” in which Jenna Ortega does her own interpretation of the original dance.

Her character, Wednesday Addams, was sweet but gloomy, and collected creepy pets including a black widow spider and a lizard she named Lucifer. She was also known to play with a headless doll.

Loring’s other acting credits include roles in TV series “As The World Turns,” and movies “Savage Harbor” and “Way Down in Chinatown,” according to IMDb.

