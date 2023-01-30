The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Movies and TV

Lisa Loring, played Wednesday on ‘The Addams Family’ TV series, dies at 64

Her character, Wednesday Addams, was sweet but gloomy, and collected creepy pets.

By  Natalie Neysa Alund | USA Today
   
SHARE Lisa Loring, played Wednesday on ‘The Addams Family’ TV series, dies at 64
Actress Lisa Loring poses for a photo April 3, 2002, in New York City. Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the television series “The Addams Family,” has died.&nbsp;

Actress Lisa Loring poses for a photo April 3, 2002, in New York City. Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the television series “The Addams Family,” has died.

Getty Images

Lisa Loring, best known to play Wednesday Addams in the original 1960s sitcom “The Addams Family,” has died, her agent said. She was 64.

Loring’s agent, Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions, confirmed to USA Today that Loring died on Saturday surrounded by her family.

“Lisa was a very loving mother, grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences,” Carbaugh said Monday. “She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today. Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world. She will be missed dearly.”

Loring’s daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, told Variety her mother died following a stroke.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said.

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters,” posted on Facebook, writing, “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.”

“The Addams Family” TV series starred Carolyn Jones (clockwise from front, center), Lisa Loring, Jackie Coogan, John Astin, Blossom Rock, Ted Cassidy and Ken Weatherwax.

“The Addams Family” TV series starred Carolyn Jones (clockwise from front, center), Lisa Loring, Jackie Coogan, John Astin, Blossom Rock, Ted Cassidy and Ken Weatherwax.

Sun-Times File Photo

Loring’s famous Frug dance called “The Drew” recently re-gained attention with the new Netflix series “Wednesday,” in which Jenna Ortega does her own interpretation of the original dance.

Her character, Wednesday Addams, was sweet but gloomy, and collected creepy pets including a black widow spider and a lizard she named Lucifer. She was also known to play with a headless doll.

Loring’s other acting credits include roles in TV series “As The World Turns,” and movies “Savage Harbor” and “Way Down in Chinatown,” according to IMDb.

Next Up In Entertainment
Cindy Williams, starred in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 75
Priscilla Presley files legal challenge disputing control of Lisa Marie Presley trust
Confusing adaptation leaves ‘Wuthering Heights’ lost in the moors
Michael Jackson’s nephew to portray King of Pop in biopic
Dear Abby: My wife’s priorities seem to be adult kids, late husband, then me
‘Pamela, A Love Story’ succeeds on the strength of Anderson’s warmth and wit
The Latest
merlin_108032852.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky mailbag: Will this be a complete rebuild year?
With the Sky’s championship roster on the brink of breaking up, we answered some of your questions about where things stand.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_96260325.jpg
Environment
Judge to decide fate of relocated General Iron’s Southeast Side operation by spring
The owner of the relocated, rebranded General Iron want an administrative law judge to overturn the city’s decision to block the facility’s opening.
By Brett Chase
 
Canned items such a tomatoes, soup, beans and more at Pan de Vida Fresh Market in Little Village, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Chicago
Chicago organizations brace for greater need amid changes to SNAP benefits
February will be the last month Illinois recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive an additional allotment that had been part of coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Penny Marshall (left) and Cindy Williams are shown in this undated publicity photo for their hit TV series “Laverne &amp; Shirley.” Williams has died at 75.
Entertainment and Culture
Cindy Williams, starred in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 75
Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness, according to a family statement.
By Associated Press
 
Willie Wilson at a mayoral candidates’ forum in January.
Politics
Ticked off at utility shutoffs, Willie Wilson says city should help people with their bills
The mayoral candidate called for the city to establish a “hardship program” for ratepayers and said the proposed franchise renewal with ComEd should be scrapped.
By David Roeder and Fran Spielman
 