The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News

Milwaukee comic book shop looking to sell rare copy of first appearance of Spider-Man

The 1962 Amazing Fantasy No. 15 comic book was written by Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee and tells the story of how Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider, gaining amazing powers.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Milwaukee comic book shop looking to sell rare copy of first appearance of Spider-Man
Steve Dobrzynski, owner of Collector’s Edge Comics, holds an Amazing Fantasy No. 15 Marvel comic at his Milwaukee shop.

Steve Dobrzynski, owner of Collector’s Edge Comics, holds an Amazing Fantasy No. 15 Marvel comic at his Milwaukee shop.

AP

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee comic book shop is looking to sell a rare copy of the first appearance of Spider-Man.

Collector’s Edge has acquired a copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15, the Journal Sentinel reported. The comic book, written by Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee and published in 1962, tells the story of how Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider, gained amazing powers and learns that with great power comes great responsibility.

The shop’s owner, Steve Dobrzynski, first posted photos of the book on social media last Tuesday. He told the Journal Sentinel a couple found the book among a dead relative’s possessions and brought it to him for help selling it. He did not name the couple.

A near-perfect copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15 sold for $3.6 million at auction in Texas in 2021. The Collector’s Edge copy is worn and the edges have small tears.

Dobrzynski sent it to the Certified Guaranty Company, a Florida-based comics and collectibles grading service. The service rated the book at 3.0 on a scale of 0.5 to 10, with 0.5 being very bad condition and 10 being perfect condition. Dobrzynski said the book could fetch as much as $35,000.

“It depends, if you put it up at auction, who’s bidding on it,” he said. “If nobody’s bidding on it, it’s obviously going to sell for a bit less.”

Dobrzynski contacted some regular customers to give them a shot at buying the book before making it public, but he hasn’t gotten a yes or no from any of them yet.

“They’re thinking about it, but I can only wait so long for people to think about it,” Dobrzynski said. “If I’m selling it for someone else, my due diligence is to try to get the best possible price I can.”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
Actor Anish Jethmalani, a son of Indian immigrants, finds meaning in ‘The Lehman Trilogy,’ a play about a Jewish family’s trials
Humboldt Park artist Stef Skills loves Public Enemy and paid tribute to the hip-hop icons with a mural
Dear Abby: How do 9 siblings, all very different, still get along?
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’: Where a dud can be a dud
The Latest
Nick Foligno’s playing time has spiked with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nick Foligno enjoying bigger role, on and off ice
As expected when he came over from Boston, Foligno has quickly grown into a locker-room leader with the Hawks. He also entered Friday averaging 16:34 of ice time per game, up four minutes from last season.
By Ben Pope
 
A photo of Eddie Jackson after a game.
Bears
S Eddie Jackson: Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack
Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.
By Jason Lieser
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 