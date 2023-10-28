Logan Square’s Pumpkin Fest returns for 23rd year with an ofrenda and ‘family-oriented’ fun

Unity Park’s Pumpkin Fest returned for its 23rd year Saturday morning, bringing pumpkin decorating and face painting back to the park.

The free Logan Square event boasted many activities along with cider and, for the first time this year, an ofrenda — an altar to honor loved ones who have died — as part of Día de los Muertos celebrations.

Rosita De La Rosa, a 30-year volunteer with the Unity Park Advisory Council, said the ofrenda was added this year at the request of a young volunteer who wanted to bring more cultural representation to the event.

“It’s nice to bring in other people’s culture,” De La Rosa said. “I love sharing it.”

That aside, De La Rosa said her favorite part of the event was seeing parents dressed up with their kids.

Erin Jimenez attended the fest with her husband and their four children, donning elaborate costumes — complete with a wagon-turned-cage for the littlest of the family of dinosaurs — which she said has become a tradition.

The Jimenez family’s dino-themed costumes were a hit at Pumpkin Fest at Unity Park, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jimenez said the family has always made a point to coordinate costumes.

After the pandemic, with a plethora of Amazon boxes at their disposal, the Jimenez family made their costumes out of the scrap cardboard. With a Transformer and train in their ranks, Erin was dressed as the “Amazon delivery service.”

The Jimenez family has a long history with the park and its events, with Erin noting they’ve attended several before.

“I love Unity Park,” Jimenez said. “I just love how family-oriented this neighborhood is.”

Families decorate pumpkins they picked up at the nearby pumpkin patch during Pumpkin Fest at Unity Park, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ebony Echevarria and her daughter came to Pumpkin Fest for the first time joined by veterans of the neighborhood, namely her sister.

Echevarria said she moved to the neighborhood about a year ago, and has enjoyed other free events in the area such as going to the local farmers market — something she makes a point of attending so her daughter can socialize.

“The things I try to do with her are more local-based so she has an opportunity to meet other kids and other people,” Echevarria said, laughing at her daughter dancing to the music blasting from nearby speakers. “It’s good for her to be used to being around her neighbors.”

A young girl gets her face painted during Pumpkin Fest at Unity Park, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times