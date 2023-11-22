The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Companies drop Barrera, Sarandon after their Israel-Hamas war comments

‘Scream’ producers kick Melissa Barrera out of the horror franchise, and talent agency lets Susan Sarandon go.

By  Associated Press
   
Melissa Barrera (left) and Susan Sarandon made statements that some deemed antisemitic.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and “Scream” star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.

Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the upcoming “Scream VII,” acknowledged Barrera’s exit from the horror franchise. “The Mexican-born actress, who starred in “In the Heights” and the two recent “Scream” installments, had posted statements on her Instagram stories calling the war “genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

“Gaza,” she wrote, “is currently being treated like a concentration camp.”

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” Spyglass said in a statement.

Representatives for Barrera didn’t return messages Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega, who played Barrera’s sister in the two previous “Scream” films, is reportedly not returning, Deadline reported Wednesday. Ortega earlier exited the franchise due to the shooting schedule of her Netflix series “Wednesday,” the trade reported. A spokesperson for Ortega didn’t immediately respond to queries.

A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no longer represented by the agency. Sarandon’s exit from UTA followed comments she’s made about Israel, most recently in an appearance Nov. 17 at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” Sarandon said, according the New York Post.

The Post reported that Sarandon joined the crowd in chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a slogan seen as antisemitic because it suggests the eradication of Israel.

Sarandon could not be reached for comment Wednesday. At the rally, Sarandon also was quoted as saying: “There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel. I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.”

The Israel-Hamas war has caused rifts throughout Hollywood. Earlier, when many groups were issuing statements condemning Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the Writers Guild of America ultimately didn’t after failing to come to agreement. Maha Dakhil, a prominent agent with Creative Arts Agency, last month resigned her board seat after sharing a social media post accusing Israel of genocide. Dakhil apologized.

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

