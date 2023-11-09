Where to celebrate Diwali across the Chicago area

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Diwali, the five-day South Asian Festival of Lights commemorating the victory of light over darkness, or good over evil, begins this weekend.

Consul General of India at Chicago Amit Kumar, left, and Alderwoman Pat Dowell (3rd) light candles during a Diwali celebration, at Chicago’s City Hall, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Consul General of India at Chicago Amit Kumar, left, and Alderwoman Pat Dowell (3rd) light candles during a Diwali celebration, at Chicago's City Hall, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Diwali, the five-day South Asian Festival of Lights, begins this weekend.

It’s a major religious festival celebrated across the world by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists. It commemorates the triumph of light over darkness, or good over evil.

Here’s where to celebrate:

  • 9 a.m. Saturday: The Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago hosts a diya decorating event. A diya, or lamp, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. HTGC Library, 10915 S. Lemont Rd., Lemont.
  • 10 a.m. Saturday: Bubbles Academy hosts a kids Diwali celebration. Ajanta Chakraborty, an award-winning children’s book author and owner of Bollywood & Culture Groove, will lead a dance and storytelling session. The event also will include art projects and snacks. Bubbles Academy, 2184 N. Elston Ave., Chicago.
  • 5 p.m. Saturday: Kalapriya hosts a Diwali celebration at Chicago Women’s Park & Garden, 1801 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago.
  • 8 a.m. Sunday: The Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago hosts five religious events throughout the day. 10915 S. Lemont Rd., Lemont.
  • 7 p.m., Nov. 16: Bar Goa hosts a Diwali fundraiser supporting South Asian mental health. The event will include free 15-minute consultations with a licensed therapist, food, a live DJ and other interactive entertainment. Bar Goa, 116 W. Hubbard St., Chicago.
  • 9 a.m., Nov. 18: The Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago hosts multiple cultural events throughout the day. 10915 S. Lemont Rd., Lemont.
