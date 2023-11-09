Where to celebrate Diwali across the Chicago area
Diwali, the five-day South Asian Festival of Lights commemorating the victory of light over darkness, or good over evil, begins this weekend.
It’s a major religious festival celebrated across the world by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists. It commemorates the triumph of light over darkness, or good over evil.
Here’s where to celebrate:
- 9 a.m. Saturday: The Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago hosts a diya decorating event. A diya, or lamp, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. HTGC Library, 10915 S. Lemont Rd., Lemont.
- 10 a.m. Saturday: Bubbles Academy hosts a kids Diwali celebration. Ajanta Chakraborty, an award-winning children’s book author and owner of Bollywood & Culture Groove, will lead a dance and storytelling session. The event also will include art projects and snacks. Bubbles Academy, 2184 N. Elston Ave., Chicago.
- 5 p.m. Saturday: Kalapriya hosts a Diwali celebration at Chicago Women’s Park & Garden, 1801 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago.
- 8 a.m. Sunday: The Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago hosts five religious events throughout the day. 10915 S. Lemont Rd., Lemont.
- 7 p.m., Nov. 16: Bar Goa hosts a Diwali fundraiser supporting South Asian mental health. The event will include free 15-minute consultations with a licensed therapist, food, a live DJ and other interactive entertainment. Bar Goa, 116 W. Hubbard St., Chicago.
- 9 a.m., Nov. 18: The Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago hosts multiple cultural events throughout the day. 10915 S. Lemont Rd., Lemont.
