The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Entertainment and Culture Music Movies and TV

Ryan Gosling reimagines his ‘Barbie’ power ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ on new EP

On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling released the “I’m Just Ken” EP. It features the film’s original Grammy-nominated, ‘80s-style power ballad.

By  Associated Press
   
MARIA SHERMAN, AP Music Writer
SHARE Ryan Gosling reimagines his ‘Barbie’ power ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ on new EP
Ryan Gosling poses for photographers at the London premiere “Barbie” in July On Wednesday, Gosling released the “I’m Just Ken” EP.

Ryan Gosling poses for photographers at the London premiere “Barbie” in July On Wednesday, Gosling released the “I’m Just Ken” EP.

AP

NEW YORK — She’s Barbie. He’s just Ken. And now, it’s Christmas.

On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” in the film — released the “I’m Just Ken” EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. It features the original Grammy-nominated, ‘80s-style power ballad from the movie, also titled “I’m Just Ken,” as well as three remixes: the stripped-down “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic),” the dance floor ready “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” and the festive “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).”

The later was released with an official music video, where Gosling, Wyatt and Ronson are seen working on the holiday remix of the song in a studio drenched in Christmas lights with an impressive live band, bantering with one another. At one point, a goofy Gosling puts on a pair of sunglasses to get into character, telling Ronson he’s doing so because “the world can have Ken’s voice but only Barbie can have his eyes.”

The trio are joined by a full band as well by two cellists, four violinists and a glockenspiel. Gosling’s vocals are run through reverb — adding to the triumphant and whimsical reimagining. “Merry Christmas, Barbie,” he ends the song. “Wherever you are.”

In July, Ronson, who worked as the executive producer of the “Barbie” soundtrack and also scored it alongside Wyatt, told the Associated Press he typically only contributes music to songs for film — but in the case of “I’m Just Ken,” couldn’t shake a few lyrics that made the final cut, like its memorable chorus of “I’m just Ken, anywhere else I’d be a 10.”

“I’m Just Ken” is up for best song written for visual media at the 2024 Grammy Awards as well as and the Golden Globe for best original song.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Ferrari’: Adam Driver commands the screen in a performance fueled by star power
Mexican dancers take center stage at The Joffrey Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Dear Abby: Is my husband who befriends women trying to cheat?
New Year’s Eve fireworks set for Chicago’s riverfront, Navy Pier
‘The Iron Claw’: Brothers endure brutal emotional blows in wrenching wrestling film
Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
WR Darnell Mooney (illness) one of 7 Bears to miss practice
Bears receiver Darnell Mooney, who had a tipped Hail Mary pass fall into his lap — and then onto the turf — as he fell to the ground Sunday, did not practice Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari during a time of business and romantic turmoil in 1957 in “Ferrari.”
Movies and TV
‘Ferrari’: Adam Driver commands the screen in a performance fueled by star power
Between thrilling, high-speed racing scenes, the well-filmed biopic slows down to show carmaker’s personal drama
By Richard Roeper
 
Former Jamaica women’s national coach Lorne Donaldson will take over as coach of the Red Stars.
Red Stars
Red Stars name Lorne Donaldson as next coach
“I’m excited to work with this talented team that includes some of the NWSL’s best players to turn the Chicago Red Stars into a championship club both on and off the pitch,” Donaldson said in the team’s release.
By Annie Costabile
 
Matt Eberflus speaking at a news conference.
Bears
Pressure mounts on Bears OC Luke Getsy as Matt Eberflus says decision to come at end of season
The Bears are 22nd in scoring this season, and quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t thrived under Getsy.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker celebrates during the Vikings game in October.
Bears
Bears DL DeMarcus Walker to miss practice with leg injury
The Bears have another injury to their defensive line.
By Patrick Finley
 