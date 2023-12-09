‘Massive’ One of a Kind Holiday Show draws tens of thousands to Chicago to benefit small businesses

The first year Donzell Gordon exhibited at the One of a Kind Holiday Show, he was worried he wouldn’t make enough to cover the booth rental and turn a profit.

The self-taught woodturning artist was quickly put at ease when a single customer offered to purchase 11 of his handmade wooden bowls.

The experience was so worthwhile that Gordon, who operates under Donzell Creative Works, said that he has returned for a second year.

“You get more leads, just more eyes on your work, and it’s just a beautiful thing,” said Gordon, 52, of Avondale. “This will carry me again until the rest of the art shows start back up again.”

Shoppers mill around Saturday at the One of a Kind Holiday Show, which features about 500 vendors this weekend at the Merchandise Mart. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The show, now in its 22nd year, opened Thursday and will run through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at The Merchandise Mart. It features about 500 other artists from across the country — 200 of them new exhibitors — and has become a holiday shopping destination for an estimated 50,000 patrons.

First-time visitors are not quite prepared when the elevators open on the seventh floor and they step into a virtual mini-city of makeshift shops divided into “districts” and “markets,” with thousands of people milling about under the bright lights.

“This is massive,” Abby Bisi, 29, said she was thought upon entering the event.

With friend Claire Bennett, also 29, the pair took a couple laps to collect vendors’ cards, making notes of which they wanted to return to.

Both of the Wicker Park residents said they enjoyed supporting entrepreneurs.

“That’s the coolest part,” Bennett said. “I got my boyfriend a sail bag, so it’s made out of recycled sails. And what’s cool is now we have this story [to tell], like the guy who founded it was a German sail-maker.”

Customers have a range of items to choose from, including jewelry, furniture and greeting cards, clothing in the Fashion District, baked goods in the Gourmet Market and art in the Fine Art Gallery. The event also includes free art-making workshops, live music and cafes and bars. Additionally, there are sections for emerging artists and up-and-coming food entrepreneurs.

The event has become a major source of business for Serious Lip Balm, which is based in downstate Jacksonville, and exhibiting for the second year.

“We have had the most amazing time here,” said Khara Koffel, who owns the shop with Megan Luckey. “People are coming back and it’s awesome because you get to see people that you recognize from the first year. People are seeking us out.”

The event has been such a success for the women that they have been able to limit their participation in similar markets to just one other per year.

“It helps us be able to earn money for the business... but also it allows us more time with our families so that we’re not traveling every weekend,” Koffel said.

Khara Koffel, co-founder of Serious Lip Balm, talks to a customer about skin products Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Show organizer Kathleen Hogan said she enjoys providing a platform for artists in the winter when there are less opportunities to exhibit at markets.

“I think that the city really supports these artists and you’re seeing that this weekend, specifically,” Hogan said. “It’s been a hard road since COVID. Some artists had to shift and get other jobs. I just want to be able to maintain this platform for them and for the city. What I’m also seeing is that it’s become a tradition for people. It’s now part of their holiday tradition.”

Wooden gnomes by Donzell Gordon, founder of Donzell Creative Works, are for sale Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

That is the case for Amanda Walker, 48, of Atlanta, and her 10-year-old daughter, Eliza, who have been attending the event for several years with their family from Springfield.

“There’s different stuff and it’s one-of-a-kind and you find new things every time,” said Eliza, who purchased lotion, lip balm and putty, for herself and for holiday gifts for her friends.

As for her mother’s purchases: “Her favorite place is the Fashion District,” Eliza said.

Patrons can use maps to navigate the event, which can be a lot to digest — even for experienced vendors like Donzell Gordon.

“Last year, I got lost going to the bathroom,” he said. “I’m like, ‘This isn’t my booth.’ … It’s a big event. It is overwhelming, but wear good shoes and enjoy yourself.”

