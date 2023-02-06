The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Metro/State

Brookfield Zoo gorilla group gets a new leader, 26-year-old Jontu

Meanwhile, a young male gorilla has headed off to St. Louis Zoo.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Brookfield Zoo gorilla group gets a new leader, 26-year-old Jontu
Brookfield Zoo has a new male western lowland gorilla, Jontu. The silverback recently arrived from St. Louis Zoo.

Brookfield Zoo has a new male western lowland gorilla, Jontu. The silverback recently arrived from St. Louis Zoo.

Provided

Like a college freshman starting fraternity life, 7-year-old Zachary has left Brookfield Zoo to join a group of bachelor western lowland gorillas in St. Louis.

“He’ll learn basically how to be a responsible male gorilla,” said Tim Snyder, Brookfield’s vice president of animal care.

Heading in the opposite direction is Jontu, a 26-year-old gorilla from Saint Louis Zoo.

“He’s a prime candidate to lead a troop of females. He’s a perfect age for it,” Snyder said.

Because Zachary is related to Brookfield’s all-female gorilla family — Binti, Koola, Kamba, Nora and Ali — he can’t mate with them, Snyder said. Enter Jontu.

For the next few weeks, Jontu will remain behind the scenes while he gets used to his new surroundings and before he’s introduced to the females.

“We will slowly introduce them. ... Their introductions can be really aggressive sometimes, and we don’t know how it’s going to go because it’s a stranger coming into somebody else’s territory,” Snyder said.

As for Zachary, he’ll be hanging out with the other guys in St. Louis before he’s introduced to the female gorillas.

“In the wild, male gorillas, once they reach a certain age — it’s anywhere from 6 to 13, depending on the troop and the situation — what they’ll do is leave the troop they were born into and they’ll either be solitary in the wild or they’ll join small groups of males. We’re kind of mimicking that here, by sending him to St. Louis to join a bachelor group,” Snyder said.

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered. There are about 300,000 of them found in swamps and dry lowland forests throughout Western Equatorial Africa.

Next Up In Entertainment
AMC theaters add surcharge for best seats
Dear Abby: Teen won’t speak to her dad but still expects a present
Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Chicago poet J. Ivy wins Grammy in category he helped create
Beyoncé breaks Grammy record, surpasses CSO conductor for most awards
Charles Kimbrough, who played newsman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies at 86
The Latest
US-TEXAS-GUNS-NRA
Afternoon Edition
Signs of illegal gun trafficking, mayoral hopefuls’ plans for CPS and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.
City Hall
Applications open for one-time $500 payments aimed at providing relief to domestic workers, undocumented immigrants
The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 is aimed at providing cash assistance to households who were excluded from the federal 2020 and 2021 stimulus checks that provided economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
By Elvia Malagón
 
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is running for mayor of Chicago.
Elections
Garcia offers property tax relief plan
With grants for owners of homes and rental properties and a program for owners of storefronts and residential buildings, Garcia hopes to buy time to face the larger problem putting pressure on Chicago property taxes: inadequate state funding for public schools.
By Fran Spielman
 
EvanstonGun.jpeg
Crime
13-year-old boy brings loaded handgun to Evanston middle school
The student had been showing the gun to classmates at Chute Middle School, but the staff were able to take the gun from the student “without incident,” Evanston police said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tom Brady said that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.
Sports Media
Tom Brady delays move to broadcasting to 2024
Brady signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst. Brady said that he didn’t want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.
By Associated Press
 