Monday, March 13, 2023
Chicago’s summer festival dates announced; Taste moved to September in Grant Park

The city-sponsored major summer festivals are all returning this year, including the Chicago Blues Festival, the Chicago Jazz Festival and the Chicago Air and Water Show.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Taste of Chicago will return to Grant Park this year — but it moves to September — to make way for the city’s July 4th weekend NASCAR event.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times File

They’re baack!

The city-sponsored major summer festivals are all returning this year, including Taste of Chicago, the Chicago Blues Festival, the Chicago Jazz Festival and the Chicago Air and Water Show, it was announced Monday by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Taste of Chicago — a hot topic among fans, politicos and social media for nearly a week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s recent announcement about moving the festival to Navy Pier — returns to its home in Grant Park, but moves to September to accommodate the NASCAR racing extravaganza in the lakefront park over the 4th of July weekend. The Taste’s three neighborhood pop-ups will, however, take place once a month June through August.

“Rest assured. Summer is coming. From Taste to Blues and Jazz to SummerDance, our city will come alive with unique cultural events and experiences across Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods,” city Cultural Affairs Commissioner Erin Harkey said via statement.

The Navy Pier controversy was coupled with the news that public use of Grant Park would be impacted by the NASCAR Cup Series requiring a shutdown of part of the park for 14 days — from June 22 to July 5. The park would also face periods of limited access to accommodate Lollapalooza setup/run dates later in July and August and the Suenos music festival in May.

Mike Allemana and his band perform during the Chicago Jazz Festival at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park in 2022. The fest returns to the park this year Aug. 31-Sept. 3.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

2023 spring/summer festivals dates:

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach on Aug. 20, 2022. The event is scheduled for Aug. 19-20 this year.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

  • Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, June 22 – Aug. 21; MillenniumPark.org
  • Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 11 – Aug. 29, MillenniumPark.org
  • Chicago SummerDance (citywide, including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park and the SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park): select dates July 15 – Sept. 10, ChicagoSummerDance.org
  • Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront): Aug. 19-20; practice runs Aug. 18; ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us
  • SummerDance Celebration (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Sunday, Aug. 27, MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoSummerDance.org
  • Chicago Jazz Festival (citywide including Millennium Park): Aug. 31 – Sept. 3; MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoJazzFestival.us 
  • World Music Festival Chicago (citywide): Sept. 22 – Oct. 1; WorldMusicFestivalChicago.org

More details, such as the festivals’ music lineups, participating restaurants and other vendors, will be announced later.

For complete information and updates, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE.

