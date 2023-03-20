The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Brookfield Zoo’s primates to get more room —inside and out — to swing, jump, run around

The expansion of Tropic World is set to get underway in fall 2023 and be completed by 2025.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Coming soon to Brookfield Zoo — an expanded habitat for the gorillas, orangutans and monkeys.

Provided

It just gets better and better for Brookfield Zoo’s newest western lowland gorilla, Jontu.

Earlier this year, the zoo announced that the 26-year-old Jontu had arrived from St. Louis Zoo to lead a troop of females. On Monday, zoo officials said they are getting set to break ground on a two-acre expansion of his habitat, Tropic World.

“I am tremendously excited about this project. Seeing our gorillas and orangutans come outside, some for the very first time, will be an unforgettable moment as they experience natural grass under their feet and sunlight shining on their faces,” said Michael Adkesson, president and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society and director of Brookfield Zoo, in a statement.

“The new habitats will also allow guests to connect with these amazing charismatic animals in a whole new way,” Adkesson said. “Our mission is to engage our guests in caring about wildlife and nature. From that connection, we can then inspire people to incorporate conservation-minded activities into their daily lives.”

The new habitat — both indoor and outdoor — includes “running water” features, climbing structures, grasses and vines, zoo staff said. Hundreds of shrubs and about 75 trees will help bring the exhibit space to life.

Although a fence is now in place around the the construction site, zoo officials say visitors will still be able to see the animals in Tropic World. The new habitat is expected to be complete in 2025, although zoo staff say the animals will be introduced gradually into the new space.

