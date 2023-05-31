The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Music

It’s ‘Eras Week’ in Chicago. Here’s where you can brunch, play trivia and shake it off all week.

If you aren’t one of the lucky ones who snagged tickets, or you are and want to start the party early, here’s a few ways you can celebrate this week.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
merlin_113163706.jpg

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ORG XMIT: TNGW105

George Walker IV, AP Photos

It’s officially Taylor Swift’s “Chicago” era.

The “Eras Tour” that’s taken over several cities around the country is heading to Soldier Field, with three shows June 2-4.

If you aren’t one of the lucky ones who snagged tickets, or you are and want to start the party early, here’s a few ways you can celebrate this week.

Taylor Swift Karaoke

Where and when: 9 p.m. Wednesday at Replay Lakeview, 3439 N. Halsted St.

What: Sing a Taylor Swift song for a shot to win raffle giveaways including Taylor Swift vinyls, clothing and more. Signups start at 9 p.m.

Taylor Swift Trivia at Radio Room

When and where: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Radio Room, 400 North State Street.

What: Part of Radio Room’s summer of trivia series, you can get snacks, a half priced bottle of wine while showing your Swiftie knowledge.

Eras Night: A Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party

When and where: 8 p.m. Thursday at Woodie’s Flat, 1535 North Wells Street.

What: The popular Wells St bar will be playing all Taylor eras from Debut to Midnights with a DJ, photo wall, specialty cocktails and photographers.

Taylor Swift Sing-a-Long Happy Hour

When and where: 5-7 p.m. Friday at Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave.

What: As part of the bar’s Taylor Swift pop-up running until June 4, they’ll be playing the 1989 and Reputation albums to sing along to. Grab their $5 signature shots and enjoy the themed pop-up.

Paradise (Taylor’s Version)

When and where: 7-10:30 p.m. at Paradise Park, 1913 W. North Ave.

What: Anna Redman of Bachelor franchise fame is having her own Taylor Swift party, with a food bar, friendship bracelet making station and more. The event is currently sold out.

Champagne Problems: A Taylor Swift Brunch and Day Party

When and where: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Hopsmith Chicago, 15 West Division Street.

What: Celebrate the Eras weekend with a Swiftie inspired brunch with photo backdrops, specialty drinks and a live DJ playing all things Taylor.

Taylor Swift Ride

When and where: 12 p.m. Saturday, Equinox Lincoln Common, 2355 North Lincoln Avenue.

What: Prep for the concert or, if you weren’t able to get a ticket, keep those endorphins up, with a cycling class with a Taylor Swift Eras Tour playlist.

Sorry You Didn’t Get Eras Tour Tickets Party/Costume Competition

When and where: 7 p.m. Sunday at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 South Ashland Avenue.

What: Commiserate with fellow non-Eras tour attendees and listen to the entire setlist from the Eras Tour. Come dressed as your favorite Swift era and fight for best dressed in a costume competition.

‘In My Swifty Era’ Drag Brunch

When and where: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 2-3:45 p.m. Sunday at Offshore Rootop & Bar, 1000 E. Grand Ave.

What: Hang out at the rooftop bar for a Taylor Swift-themed drag brunch with performances by Miss Toto, Utica, Mimi Marks and Bella DeBalle.

