Kickoff Pride Month in Chicago tonight with these events around the city

It’s June 1, which means Pride is officially here. There will be a slew of events around the city throughout the month, but you can start tonight.

Whether you want to see an ocean-themed drag showcase, dance the night away or mingle with friends, here’s a few Pride Month kickoff events:

Time: Thursday, 6-10 p.m.

Place: Shedd Aquarium, South Loop, 1200 S DuSable, Lake Shore Dr.

What: Pride Night at Shedd will feature several DJs and an ocean-themed drag showcase. Tickets for Chicago residents are $19.95, $39.95 for non-Chicago residents and $14.95 for members. It will also include a secluded bay chat and penguin chat throughout the night.

Event Link

Time: Thursday, 6-10 p.m.

Place: Dorothy in Ukrainian Village, 2500 West Chicago Avenue

What: A queer dance party! The Dorothy invites everyone to “put on whatever makes you feel fantastic” to kick off the month in style. DJ TORi will be there all night. Entry is free but the event is first come, first serve.

Event Link

Time: Thursday, 7 - 10:30 p.m.

Place: The Native in Logan Square, 2417 N Milwaukee Ave

What: A queer mixer co-hosted by Hot Potato Hearts and The Queer Social Club. Come for dancing and mingling. DJ Leah Damte will be spinning, and you can check out a bespoke print station. Bring your own garment to get printed or buy one at the event.

The event is pay what you can, choosing a ticket tier from $10-20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Transformative Justice Law Project, an organization that gives free life- and gender-affirming legal services for trans and gender-non-conforming community members. They will also be raffling off donated items from local makers and businesses.

Event Link