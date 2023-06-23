The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, June 23, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 5:45 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will have to put your own emotional considerations second to those of someone else. No biggie. You can do this. You will derive satisfaction and a sense of personal reward by helping others or performing a service for someone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It will be hard to hide your feelings, especially if you’re in love. This is because you feel the need to be yourself and feel what you really are. You might also feel protective and nurturing to others, especially children.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you’ll be happy for a chance to retire by yourself and enjoy your privacy, preferably at home among familiar surroundings because you need to cocoon and pamper yourself psychologically. It might also occur to you how much your habits run your life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You feel a strong need to share certain ideas with others, which is why you really want to tell it like it is. However, this might make you impatient with people who want to have some superficial chitchat. You don’t want this. You want to discuss the real deal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Because it’s easy to emotionally identify with your possessions, you might have a strong attachment to a particular item. You might feel possessive about it. You might also identify with your wealth and feel that if you own a lot, you are “worth more” as a person. Not so. We are all pretty precious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For today and tomorrow, the moon is in your sign as it is for 2 1/2 days every month. When this happens, although it can make your emotions more heightened, it can also increase your good luck. Just a little bit. But hey, every little bit helps. (When I want a favor, I wait for when the moon is in my sign.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ll be happy to retire somewhere you feel physically and psychologically safe — somewhere behind the scenes, preferably a comfortable place with a nice snack and a bit to drink. Yes, be kind to yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will enjoy warm discussions with friends and members of groups today, especially female acquaintances. In particular, this is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback, which might be helpful to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today certain people in the general public seem to know personal details about your private life, which might feel disarming. There’s not much you can do about this except to be aware of it and do some damage control if you can. Protect your privacy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your sense of adventure is heightened today, which is why you want to find some stimulation. Ideally, you would like to travel somewhere. If you can’t travel, you can always be a tourist in your own city. Live it up! Learn something new! Do something different!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Take a moment out of your day today to peruse banking details and anything related to insurance matters, shared property, taxes and debt. It’s so easy to ignore these areas, but they’re not going to go away on their own. Check out this paperwork and tie up loose details.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the Moon is opposite your sign as it will be for two days this month. When this occurs, you have to be accommodating and go more than halfway when dealing with others, especially close friends, partners and spouses. Be helpful and friendly.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Bryan Brown (1947) shares your birthday. You have a lively, energetic style. You like people and are genuinely interested in them. You want to make the world a better place. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it is time to let go of anyone and anything that has been holding you back.

