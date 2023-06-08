The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Seeing pink: Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up opens in Chicago

The “experiential eatery” in the West Loop channels the 1970s California beach vibe inspired the Malibu Barbie doll, released in 1971.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Seeing pink: Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up opens in Chicago
The Stevens family of the Quad Cities — all long-time Barbie fans —&nbsp;enjoys a meal at the Malibu Barbie Cafe in the West Loop on Thursday afternoon. The family made the trek from the Quad Cities especially for the Barbie-themed pop-up.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Just in time for the July 21 release of “Barbie,” the hugely anticipated feature film based on Mattel’s iconic doll, fans of all things pink can celebrate with Barbie-themed food, cocktails, selfies and more at the just-opened Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up in Chicago.

Located at 324 S. Racine in the West Loop, the “experiential eatery” (created by Bucket Listers, the team behind the Golden Girls Kitchen and Saved by the Max) channels the 1970s California beach vibe inspired the Malibu Barbie doll, released in 1971. 

Keona Philemy takes a photo of her daughter Elleona Philemy, 10, in one of the many selfie areas (this one lets you to be your own Barbie in a toy box), at the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The fast-casual pop-up menu was created by “Master Chef” semi-finalist Becky Brown and serves up all-day brunch, burgers, fries, shakes, desserts and cocktails. Expect items like the Beach Burger, Pacific Paradise Rainbow Pancakes, the Golden Coast CALI-flower Bowl, and the West Coast Wave Wedge Salad.

Menu items at the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up include the Beach Burger (clockwise from left), the Good Vibes Beet Hummus, the Beach Mojito, the West Coast Wedge Salad, the Live Your Dream Grilled Cheese sandwich and fries, and the Today is the Day Parfait (center).

Bucket Listers

There’s plenty of Barbie-related merchandise available for purchase, as well as myriad selfie spots for photo ops, including a life-sized Barbie doll box, and retro rotary pay phone — in Barbie pink, of course.

Patrons take advantage of photo ops in the outdoor area of the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up in the West Loop.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons, we just couldn’t pass up this chance to bring her world to life,” said CEO and Bucket Listers founder Andy Lederman, in the official release.

Patrons can also roller skate onsite (ages 5 and over) for $1 per person during your dining visit. Limited number of beach-inspired skates/safety gear are available at the outdoor rink area (guests encouraged to bring their own skates) and all proceeds from the skating experience go to Girls Inc. of Chicago, “an organization that delivers life-changing programs and experiences that inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold enough to overcome challenges.”

You can roller skate during your visit to the Malibu Barbie Cafe.&nbsp;

Bucket Listers

Tickets for time-stamped, 90-minute reservations (tables or at the bar) are $34-$44 for adults, $17-$25 for children, and include one entree and a side item. (A 20% gratuity is added to each check.) To make reservations and purchase tickets, visit bucketlisters.com. The pop-up is scheduled to run through Sept. 15.

Barbie-themed cocktails such as the Beach Mojito (Cane Run, Don Q Coco Rum, mint, lime, glitter) are available at the Malibu Barbie Cafe.

Bucket Listers

