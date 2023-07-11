Andrea Evans, daytime soap opera star, dies of breast cancer at 66

Actress Andrea Evans, best known for her roles on the soap operas “One Life to Live,” “The Bold and The Beautiful” and “Passions,” has died. She was 66.

Evans died Sunday at her home in Pasadena, California, following a battle with breast cancer, Evans’ representative Nick Leicht confirmed on Monday. “She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Leicht said in a statement.

Evans’ husband Stephen Rodriguez said in a statement to USA TODAY that she was a “remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her. Her unwavering strength, positivity and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease.”

Kylie Rodriguez, Evans’ daughter, said in a statement that “at just 19 years old, my world has been forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depth of my sadness.”

“Her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her,” she continued. “Throughout her fight with cancer, my mom displayed awe-inspiring strength … Despite the pain and uncertainty, she taught me the invaluable lesson of finding joy, even in the darkest of times. We held hands until the very end.”

According to Wikipedia, Evans was born in Aurora on June 18, 1957. She appeared in regional theater and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Evans made her television debut as Fay Morrison Wheeler in the NBC miniseries “The Awakening Land” in 1978.

In 1979, Evans landed the role of Tina Clayton (later Tina Lord), sister of Victoria Lord (Erika Slezak), on the ABC drama “One Life to Live.” She reprised her role numerous times over the years, last appearing on the series in 2011, per Evans’ IMDb page.

Evans cemented her status as a soap opera icon with additional roles on “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Passions.” Evans played Patty Williams Abbott on “The Young and the Restless” from 1983-1984 and Tawny Moore on “The Bold and The Beautiful” from 1999-2000 and later from 2010-2011.

On “Passions,” Evans portrayed Rebecca Hotchkiss from 2000-2008, appearing on the NBC drama for over 600 episodes, according to the actress’ IMDb page.

Evans was nominated for a pair of Daytime Emmys over the course of her career. She was nominated for outstanding ingenue in a drama series (“One Life to Live”) in 1988 and outstanding performer in a new approaches drama series (“DeVanity”) in 2015.

Her husband concluded, “She faced the challenges with grace, resilience, and an enduring love for life … She was a great wife and mother. She was my ROCK. Cancer killed Andrea, but it did not kill her spirit. That spirit is alive and well and lives on in each one of us, whom she touched.”

“Although my mother’s physical presence is no longer with us, her love and spirit will forever endure,” her daughter added. “The lessons she taught me about resilience, kindness, and love will guide me through the difficult journey ahead.”

Evans is survived by her husband and daughter.

Read more at usatoday.com.

