Beyoncé is set to ignite the city of Chicago with her highly anticipated Renaissance tour, which will make its way to Soldier Field for two shows July 21 and 22.

If you’re eager to keep the festivities going all week, connect with fellow members of the Beyhive, and kick-start the celebration early, here are several ways to make the most of this week:÷

Where and when: 5553 W. Belmont Ave., Saturday, July 15, 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: A high-energy dance fitness class blends hip-hop, twerking, and empowering moves, to help boost confidence and get ready for the concert.

Where and when: Roscoe’s Tavern, 3356 N. Halsted St., Saturday, July 22, 12-3 p.m.

What: A brunch with food, drinks, performances from drag artists, and sing-along to Beyoncé hits.

Where and when: Scarlet, 3320 N. Halsted St., Friday, July 21, 7 p.m.

What: Listen to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album from start to finish and enjoy a dance floor experience.

Where and when: Nobody’s Darling, 1744 W. Balmoral Ave., Sunday, July 23, 3-6 p.m.

What: Sunday Tea with nostalgic Beyoncé tunes and House music.

Where and when: Sidetrack, 3349 N. Halsted St., Sunday, July 23, 10 p.m.

What: A Beyoncé special edition night featuring sing-alongs, drag shows, and dance-offs.

Where and when: Macy’s Walnut Room, 111 N. State St., Saturday, July 22, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

What: A brunch serving meals and entertaining drag shows that pay homage to Beyoncé.

Where and when: 917 W. 18th St. The event runs from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, until 11 p.m. on Monday, July 24

What: A selfie museum inspired by Beyoncé’s artistry, where you can take pictures, dance to Beyoncé’s tunes, sip beverages, and celebrate with other members of the Beyhive.

Where and when: 5121 S. Harper Ave. Saturday, July 23, 10 p.m.

What: An experience that combines Beyoncé’s music, cuisine, and photo opportunities, all designed to create a club Renaissance atmosphere.

Where and when: 3527 W. Grand Ave., Friday, July 21, 7-9 p.m.

What: An artistic experience where you can paint and have some beverages.

Where and when: Kit Kat Lounge, 3700 N. Halsted St., Friday, July 21, 6-8 p.m.

What: A two-hour seating drag dinner featuring a two-course meal, bottomless drinks, and captivating performances by Sasha Love.

