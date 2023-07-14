The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ is coming to Chicago: Where to brunch, party and feel the ‘energy’

Explore city-wide events before the tour stops by Soldier Field on July 22 and 23.

By  Fredlyn Pierre Louis
   
Rock in Rio 2013

Beyoncé performs at Rock in Rio in 2013.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Beyoncé is set to ignite the city of Chicago with her highly anticipated Renaissance tour, which will make its way to Soldier Field for two shows July 21 and 22.

If you’re eager to keep the festivities going all week, connect with fellow members of the Beyhive, and kick-start the celebration early, here are several ways to make the most of this week:÷

BEYHIVE Summer Renaissance Dance Fitness Party

Where and when: 5553 W. Belmont Ave., Saturday, July 15, 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: A high-energy dance fitness class blends hip-hop, twerking, and empowering moves, to help boost confidence and get ready for the concert.

Beyoncé Brunch at Roscoe’s Tavern

Where and when: Roscoe’s Tavern, 3356 N. Halsted St., Saturday, July 22, 12-3 p.m.

What: A brunch with food, drinks, performances from drag artists, and sing-along to Beyoncé hits.

Beyoncé Concert Pre-Party at Scarlet

Where and when: Scarlet, 3320 N. Halsted St., Friday, July 21, 7 p.m.

What: Listen to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album from start to finish and enjoy a dance floor experience.

Beyoncé Edition at Nobody’s Darling

Where and when: Nobody’s Darling, 1744 W. Balmoral Ave., Sunday, July 23, 3-6 p.m.

What: Sunday Tea with nostalgic Beyoncé tunes and House music.

Beyoncé Special Edition at Sidetrack

Where and when: Sidetrack, 3349 N. Halsted St., Sunday, July 23, 10 p.m.

What: A Beyoncé special edition night featuring sing-alongs, drag shows, and dance-offs. 

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Drag Brunch at Macy’s Walnut Room

Where and when: Macy’s Walnut Room, 111 N. State St., Saturday, July 22, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

What: A brunch serving meals and entertaining drag shows that pay homage to Beyoncé.

Summer Renaissance Pop-up: Beyoncé Concert Weekend Chicago

Where and when: 917 W. 18th St. The event runs from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, until 11 p.m. on Monday, July 24

What: A selfie museum inspired by Beyoncé’s artistry, where you can take pictures, dance to Beyoncé’s tunes, sip beverages, and celebrate with other members of the Beyhive.

Thique Renaissance Chicago Takeover

Where and when: 5121 S. Harper Ave. Saturday, July 23, 10 p.m.

What: An experience that combines Beyoncé’s music, cuisine, and photo opportunities, all designed to create a club Renaissance atmosphere.

Spray Paint and Sip - Beyoncé Takeover

Where and when: 3527 W. Grand Ave., Friday, July 21, 7-9 p.m.

What: An artistic experience where you can paint and have some beverages.

The Bey Hive Beyoncé Drag & Dinner With Sasha Love at Kit Kat Lounge

Where and when: Kit Kat Lounge, 3700 N. Halsted St., Friday, July 21, 6-8 p.m.

What: A two-hour seating drag dinner featuring a two-course meal, bottomless drinks, and captivating performances by Sasha Love.

