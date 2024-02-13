Chicago’s Art Institute receives $25 million donation, its largest-ever for photography and media curation

The Art Institute of Chicago has received a monumental gift that will transform its Photography and Media Department.

The Bucksbaum family has made a $25 million donation to the department — the largest philanthropic contribution in its history — according to an announcement Tuesday.

The primary focus from the funding will be the creation of the Bucksbaum Photography Center, which will contain the Department of Photography and Media and its collections.

The grant from the Bucksbaum family members — Carolyn (“Kay”), Jacolyn, (“Jackie”) and John — is one of the largest contributions to photography and media within a museum in the country, according to the Art Institute.

“It is an honor to work with Kay Bucksbaum and her family who have the vision and foresight to invest in our city’s cultural leadership,” said James Rondeau, president and Eloise W. Martin director of the Art Institute of Chicago, in a release. “We are immensely grateful for Kay, Jackie, and John’s long-term commitment to the museum and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Kay Bucksbaum has had a long tenure at the museum, serving on the board since 2002, and as a member of the Photography and Media Curatorial Committee since 2003. Jackie Bucksbaum has served on the Committee on Photography and Media since 2016. Also a supporter of Chicago arts and culture, John Bucksbaum serves as a trustee at the Field Museum, and on the boards of Navy Pier and the Chicago Sports Commission for Sports Tourism.

“I have an abiding passion and appreciation for the power of photography and media,” Kay said in the release. “This gift from our family is an investment in the future of the department at the museum and the curators who are moving this field forward.”

Bucksbaum’s donation is a significant part of the Art Institute’s multi-year plan to “enhance the visitor experience,” according to the release. It will promote the visibility of the Photography and Media Department by supporting its collections, exhibitions, staff and facilities.

