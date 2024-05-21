The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Celebrities Travel Well

Elvis Presley's Graceland is not for sale, granddaughter Riley Keough says in lawsuit

“Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

By  Associated Press
   
ADRIAN SAINZ, AP
SHARE Elvis Presley's Graceland is not for sale, granddaughter Riley Keough says in lawsuit
Fans wait in line outside Graceland Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.

Fans wait in line outside Graceland on Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill/AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley’s estate is fighting what it says is a fraudulent scheme to auction off Graceland to the highest bidder.

An auction had been scheduled for Thursday this week, but a Memphis judge blocked it after Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough sought a temporary restraining order and filed a lawsuit, court documents show.

A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the 13-acre estate in Memphis posted earlier in May said Promenade Trust, which controls the Graceland museum, owes $3.8 million after failing to repay a 2018 loan. Keough, an actor, inherited the trust and ownership of the home after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last year.

Naussany Investments and Private Lending said Lisa Marie Presley had used Graceland as collateral for the loan, according to the foreclosure sale notice. Keough, on behalf of the Promenade Trust, sued last week, claiming that Naussany presented fraudulent documents regarding the loan in September 2023.

“Lisa Maria Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments,” Keough’s lawyer wrote in a lawsuit.

Kimberly Philbrick, the notary whose name is listed on the documents, indicated that she never met Lisa Marie Presley nor notarized any documents for her, the court filing said. The Associated Press texted Philbrick at numbers believed to be hers, but she didn’t immediately respond.

W. Bradley Russell, a lawyer for Keough, declined comment Tuesday.

Related

Kurt Naussany, who was identified in court documents as a defendant, directed questions in an email to Gregory Naussany. Gregory Naussany told the AP in an email: “The attorneys can make comment!” Court records do not show a lawyer for the company.

The court documents included addresses for the businesses in Jacksonville, Florida, and Hollister, Missouri. Both were for post offices. A Kimberling City, Missouri, reference was for a post office box.

An injunction hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Shelby County Chancery Court.

“Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud,” Elvis Presley Enterprises Inc. said in a statement Tuesday.

Graceland opened as a museum and tourist attraction in 1982 as a tribute to Elvis Presley, the singer and actor who died in August 1977 at age 42. It draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. A large Presley-themed entertainment complex across the street from the museum is owned by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Tim Marshall, of Queensland, Australia, went to the gates of Graceland on Tuesday as part of a weekslong U.S. tour with his partner. Marshall, 54, said he heard the news about the Graceland sale attempt.

“I was surprised,” Marshall said. “We don’t know enough about it. I think it would be not very good if they lose it.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Goodman's sublime 'English' explores political, economic, religious motivations for learning new language
Cicada-infused Malört shots are all the buzz at Lombard brewpub
Drill press: City officials stress summer safety during first responders’ staged lake rescue
Dear Abby: Husband says he no longer gets high, but clearly he does
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Diner best known for its 'over-the-top' milkshakes to open locations at North Ave. Beach and Navy Pier
The Latest
Laptopuser_stock.jpg
Small Business
Bill calling for interest rate disclosures on small business loans dies in Illinois House
Nonbank loans to small businesses have grown rapidly in recent years, but nonbank commercial lenders aren’t required to disclose the annual percentage rate to borrowers.
By Amy Yee
 
TikTok AI
Editorials
Social media health 'cures' are not what the doctor ordered
Many people are flocking to social media for healthcare guidance from online quacks and laypersons, research shows. A recent University of Chicago study on TikTok videos regarding sinus infections is a case in point.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago police officer shown from behind
Other Views
Policing reform is about more than the numbers
The focus in Chicago has centered on consent decree compliance levels and deadlines, but that will never give a true look at the improvements that have been made across CPD. The work we are doing is not about getting out of the consent decree as fast as we can
By Supt. Larry Snelling
 
Untitled design (27).png
Cicada Watch 2024
Watching cicadas emerge in this Chicago suburb brought me closer to my own species, 'this brood of humans'
A science reporter shares a rare moment of awe surrounded by strangers gathered to experience the natural phenomenon that occurs every 221 years.
By Lulu Miller
 
cicada-2024-malort-2.jpgThe cicada-infused Malört shots at Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard sell for $5 each. | Joey Giardiniera
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicada-infused Malört shots are all the buzz at Lombard brewpub
Noon Whistle Pub’s timely offering is made with the real insects.
By Ambar Colón
 