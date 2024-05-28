Chicago's Puerto Rican Festival to return to Humboldt Park: 'You're completely proud of who you are'

Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival will return to Humboldt Park from June 6 to June 9, celebrating the culture of the Caribbean island, with new art installations, live music and activities.

“It deserves to be the place where we express all versions of our creative and artistic selves,” said Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) at a news conference Tuesday. “You walk into this festival, and you’re completely proud of who you are and where you come from.”

Ald. Jessica Fuentes (26th) speaks about the effort to bring back the upcoming festival at the announcement of the 46th annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade and Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival this summer in Humboldt Park, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

During the festival, the 46th annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade will take place at 2 p.m. June 8 on the stretch of Division Street known as Paseo Boricua — the heart of Chicago’s Puerto Rican community.

The festival, called Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas, will have new activities, including a cookoff between firefighters. Participants can also show off their platano, or plantain, recipe in the platano cookoff — which is still open for sign-ups.

Firefighter Benjamin Diaz will demonstrate how to make traditional lechón asado, a Puerto Rican slow-roasted pork.

“He is going to be roasting a whole pig in the park,” said Cristina Vera, a spokesperson for the event.

The festival also features food from 23 vendors. Puerto Rican restaurant Ponce plans to serve a dish called “Puerto Rico in a Cup,” which has plantains, kabobs and rice.

The park will have music and dance shows, including performances from 25 local Puerto Rican DJ s during all four days of the festival.

This year’s festival includes a youth area, featuring young artists and entrepreneurs. There will be five booths, where students younger than 18 will sell self-produced items, such as baked goods, jewelry and clothing.

New cultural art installations will pop up at the festival, some meant to be immersive. For example, there will be a Puerto Rico map — a banner stretching 20 feet wide, where guests will use stickers to mark the towns they are from.

Melissa (left) and Michelle Gomez speak about the different events and performances of the upcoming festival at the announcement of the 46th annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade and Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival this summer in Humboldt Park, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times



It’s a way for guests to learn more about their family history and their towns, said Melissa Gomez, events manager with festival organizer Dynamic Productions, alongside her sister Michelle Gomez, who is events director.

“This activation will come to life on parade day, as the Puerto Rican Fest features all 78 town flags, escorted by each person representing their family town,” Gomez said.

Festivalgoers can walk through a 60-foot-long photo maze, which has walls featuring designs from different artists. “Come ready to take selfies all weekend long,” Gomez said.

Proceeds raised from the auctions and raffles will go toward the Tu Casa Project, a nonprofit providing resources for Chicago Latinos.

“Born and raised Boricua, we have finally approached my favorite part of the time of the year: to kick off the Fiestas Patronales,” Fuentes said.

Tickets start at $10 for one-day admission and are available for purchase online.