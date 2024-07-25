The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Fiesta del Sol kicks off in Pilsen: 'A moment of celebration for the community'

The free, four-day festival is considered the largest Latino festival of its kind in the country, according to Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, which organizes the event. Organizers expect 1.2 million people to attend from Thursday to Sunday.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
A group of people walk along the main thoroughfare at the 52nd Fiesta Del Sol in Pilsen, Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Attendees walk along the main thoroughfare at Fiesta Del Sol in Pilsen on Thursday, the first day of the four-day festival.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The 52nd annual Fiesta del Sol kicked off Thursday afternoon in Pilsen, promising four days of family-friendly fun in the Southwest Side neighborhood.

The free, four-day festival is considered the largest Latino festival of its kind in the country, according to event organizer Pilsen Neighbors Community Council. Organizers expect 1.2 million people to attend from Thursday to Sunday.

“It’s a moment of celebration for the community, to honor our traditions,” said Isidro Padilla, a spokesperson for the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council. “We keep the kids as the main focus. We love that this is a family-oriented, community-led festival.”

There will be over 30 live main-stage performances, a wide variety of food options including funnel cakes, tacos and more, a soccer tournament, art exhibits, kid-friendly activities, carnival rides and an expo showcasing local artists.

The event will also offer resources for housing, free immigration consultations with attorneys, college workshops, a job fair and an expo offering free school supplies. Attendees can also visit the secretary of state’s mobile DMV to renew their license, apply for a REAL ID and purchase vehicle registration stickers.

fiesta del sol mexico artisan wonders alberto kudo.jpg

Alberto Kudo rings up a customer’s order at his booth Mexico Artisan Wonders at the 52nd Fiesta Del Sol in Pilsen on Thursday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Alberto Kudo and Patricia Sotelo drove two days from southern Texas to bring their business Mexico Artisan Wonders to Fiesta del Sol. They sell colorful pottery with intricate floral designs. Sotelo’s family has been making pottery for 30 years in Mexico.

The two travel around the country selling their wares and this is their first time at the festival.

“I’m looking forward to selling everything,” Kudo said, laughing.

On Thursday afternoon, Adela Sanchez and Guadalupe Cuevas were making quesabirrias at the stand for Taquería La Ciudad, also a restaurant in Back of the Yards. Their stand is a popular festival choice every year, they said.

Guadalupe Cuevas presses dough to make tortillas at the Taqueria La Ciudad booth at the 52nd Fiesta Del Sol in Pilsen, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Guadalupe Cuevas presses dough to make tortillas at the Taqueria La Ciudad booth at the 52nd Fiesta Del Sol in Pilsen on Thursday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“I love the energy here at the festival,” Sanchez said in Spanish.

A first this year is an interactive exhibit from the NASA Glenn Research Center based in Cleveland.

The funds from Fiesta del Sol support scholarships awarded each year by Pilsen Neighbors Community Council and other community events the organization hosts throughout the year. This year’s scholarships were awarded last week to 30 college-bound Latino students from the Southwest Side during the fiesta’s opening reception.

The festival is at 1400 W. Cermak Rd., stretching between Morgan Street and Ashland Avenue. It runs from 3-10 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Explore the festival’s grounds and scheduled performances with this interactive map.

