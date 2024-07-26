CeeLo Green, Atlas Genius, Yahritza y Su Esencia among Taste of Chicago entertainment lineup
The full music lineup was announced Thursday for the fest running Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park.
Grammy-winner CeeLo Green, regional Mexican music stars Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Australian alt rockers Atlas Genius are the headliners set for Taste of Chicago.
The full lineup of music and food vendors for the festival, running Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park, was announced Friday by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). Other artists across the three-day festival include queer Palestinian-American singer-songwriter Amira Jazeera, singer-songwriter-producer Asha Imuno, EDM/reggaeton star MJ Nebreda and Chicago singer-songwriter Gabacho.
In addition, 40 food vendors and an additional complement of food trucks will provide the feasting for the event, which also features plenty of family fun.
Food vendors include:
- 90 Miles Cuban Café
- African Food Palace
- Arepa George
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Badou Senegalese Cuisine
- Banato
- Billy Goat Tavern
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Chicago Eats Market
- Chicago’s Doghouse
- Churro Factory
- Connie’s Pizza
- Cumin Club Indian Kitchen
- Donut Dudes
- Doom Street Eats
- Eli’s Cheesecake
- Esperanza Kitchen Delights
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Frannie’s Café
- Gaby’s Funnel Cakes
- Harold’s Chicken
- JJ Thai Street Food
- Josephine’s Cooking
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Mano Modern Café
- Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn
- Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
- Ponce Restaurant
- Porkchop
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Sapori Trattoria
- Seoul Taco
- Star of Siam Thai Restaurant
- Tacotlán
- Tandoor Char House
- The Original Rainbow Cone
- The Sole Ingredient Catering
- Yum Dum
- Yvolina’s Tamales
- Zeitlin’s Delicatessen
Ahead of the lakefront event, two more neighborhood “mini-Tastes” will be held — in Marquette Park (6743 S. Kedzie Ave.) from noon – 9 p.m. on July 27, and from noon – 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Pullman Park (11101 S. Cottage Grove Ave). These events will feature an assortment of food vendors/food trucks, music, Chicago SummerDance lessons and a kids’ area.
The complete music lineup and full details about Taste can be found at TasteofChicago.us.