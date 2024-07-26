The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
CeeLo Green, Atlas Genius, Yahritza y Su Esencia among Taste of Chicago entertainment lineup

The full music lineup was announced Thursday for the fest running Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 18: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been created using a star filter.) CeeLo Green performs onstage during the 2024 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

CeeLo Green performs onstage during the 2024 Black Music Honors in May in Atlanta. The artist headlines Taste of Chicago in September.

Derek White/Getty Images

Grammy-winner CeeLo Green, regional Mexican music stars Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Australian alt rockers Atlas Genius are the headliners set for Taste of Chicago.

The full lineup of music and food vendors for the festival, running Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park, was announced Friday by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). Other artists across the three-day festival include queer Palestinian-American singer-songwriter Amira Jazeera, singer-songwriter-producer Asha Imuno, EDM/reggaeton star MJ Nebreda and Chicago singer-songwriter Gabacho.

Yahritz Y Su Esencia_Photo courtesy of SonyColumbia.jpg

Yahritz Y Su Esencia.

Courtesy of SonyColumbia

In addition, 40 food vendors and an additional complement of food trucks will provide the feasting for the event, which also features plenty of family fun.

Food vendors include:

  • 90 Miles Cuban Café
  • African Food Palace
  • Arepa George
  • Arun’s Thai Restaurant
  • Badou Senegalese Cuisine
  • Banato
  • Billy Goat Tavern
  • BJ’s Market & Bakery
  • Chicago Eats Market
  • Chicago’s Doghouse
  • Churro Factory
  • Connie’s Pizza
  • Cumin Club Indian Kitchen
  • Donut Dudes
  • Doom Street Eats
  • Eli’s Cheesecake
  • Esperanza Kitchen Delights
  • Franco’s Ristorante
  • Frannie’s Café
  • Gaby’s Funnel Cakes
  • Harold’s Chicken
  • JJ Thai Street Food
  • Josephine’s Cooking
  • Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
  • Mano Modern Café
  • Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn
  • Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
  • Ponce Restaurant
  • Porkchop
  • Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
  • Sapori Trattoria
  • Seoul Taco
  • Star of Siam Thai Restaurant
  • Tacotlán
  • Tandoor Char House
  • The Original Rainbow Cone
  • The Sole Ingredient Catering
  • Yum Dum
  • Yvolina’s Tamales
  • Zeitlin’s Delicatessen

Ahead of the lakefront event, two more neighborhood “mini-Tastes” will be held — in Marquette Park (6743 S. Kedzie Ave.) from noon – 9 p.m. on July 27, and from noon – 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Pullman Park (11101 S. Cottage Grove Ave). These events will feature an assortment of food vendors/food trucks, music, Chicago SummerDance lessons and a kids’ area.

The complete music lineup and full details about Taste can be found at TasteofChicago.us.

