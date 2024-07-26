CeeLo Green, Atlas Genius, Yahritza y Su Esencia among Taste of Chicago entertainment lineup

Grammy-winner CeeLo Green, regional Mexican music stars Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Australian alt rockers Atlas Genius are the headliners set for Taste of Chicago.

The full lineup of music and food vendors for the festival, running Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park, was announced Friday by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). Other artists across the three-day festival include queer Palestinian-American singer-songwriter Amira Jazeera, singer-songwriter-producer Asha Imuno, EDM/reggaeton star MJ Nebreda and Chicago singer-songwriter Gabacho.

Yahritz Y Su Esencia. Courtesy of SonyColumbia

In addition, 40 food vendors and an additional complement of food trucks will provide the feasting for the event, which also features plenty of family fun.

Food vendors include:

90 Miles Cuban Café

African Food Palace

Arepa George

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Badou Senegalese Cuisine

Banato

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Chicago Eats Market

Chicago’s Doghouse

Churro Factory

Connie’s Pizza

Cumin Club Indian Kitchen

Donut Dudes

Doom Street Eats

Eli’s Cheesecake

Esperanza Kitchen Delights

Franco’s Ristorante

Frannie’s Café

Gaby’s Funnel Cakes

Harold’s Chicken

JJ Thai Street Food

Josephine’s Cooking

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Mano Modern Café

Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant

Ponce Restaurant

Porkchop

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Sapori Trattoria

Seoul Taco

Star of Siam Thai Restaurant

Tacotlán

Tandoor Char House

The Original Rainbow Cone

The Sole Ingredient Catering

Yum Dum

Yvolina’s Tamales

Zeitlin’s Delicatessen

Ahead of the lakefront event, two more neighborhood “mini-Tastes” will be held — in Marquette Park (6743 S. Kedzie Ave.) from noon – 9 p.m. on July 27, and from noon – 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Pullman Park (11101 S. Cottage Grove Ave). These events will feature an assortment of food vendors/food trucks, music, Chicago SummerDance lessons and a kids’ area.

The complete music lineup and full details about Taste can be found at TasteofChicago.us.

