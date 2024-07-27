Expert craftsmanship takes center stage at Bantu Fest, 'the people's fest'

At Bantu Fest, you won’t make it far down the aisle of vendors before something unique catches your eye.

There are puzzles featuring beautiful Orisha, or Yoruba deities; Egyptian amber perfume in bejeweled bottles; and even earrings made from banana fibers.

The latter was hand-crafted by Joseph Konya, 70, who has been coming to the event for several years.

“I do very well when I do Bantu,” Konya, a native of Kenya who lives on the South Side, told the Sun-Times. “People here are friendly. Chicago is a place where you can sell your art, jewelry and clothing. They receive people very warmly.”

That spirit of acceptance and unity among diverse cultures was felt at the fest, which kicked off Saturday on Midway Plaisance near 60th Street and Ellis Avenue in Hyde Park. Featuring food, bands and activities, the event is a celebration of more than 30 countries in Africa and beyond. The party continues Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

Bantu Fest Bantu Fest



When: July 28



Where: Midway Plaisance near 60th and Ellis.



Tickets: $10-$35.



Info:

July 28Midway Plaisance near 60and Ellis.$10-$35.Info: bantufest.com

“We’re the people’s fest,” said Babacar Ba, who co-founded the event in 2015 after hosting regular “Africa nights” at the KLEO Community Family Life Center. “Wherever you come from, you can find a piece of you here at the festival.”

That means vendors from myriad backgrounds can find a market for their unique wares.

Colorful baskets on sale during Bantu Fest at Midway Plaisance Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Artist Nakia Brown, who was selling colorful prints and cards featuring Black women, said Bantu Fest was a good fit for her type of artwork.

“The commonality of us sharing African history with an African background resonated with me,” said Brown, 49, who lives on the South Side.

Brown, who also teaches art, has recently taken the leap of selling her creations at other festivals.

“It’s bringing more exposure,” she said. “It’s letting me know that people actually do like my stuff because I’ve had a lot of positive feedback.”

In addition to turning a profit, jewelry-maker and painter Chetanae Ellison said she finds deeper meaning in offering her creations to patrons.

Ellison, 26, who also lives on the South Side, customizes necklaces and other pieces out of wire and crystals, based on customers’ emotions, goals and life challenges.

“I fell in love with the fact that I can help heal people in this way,” said Ellison, who runs a business called Chetoni with her mother, who is also an artist.

Chetanae Ellison sells jewelry she made at Chetoni’s booth. Her mother is also an artisan. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The creativity on display is not limited to the paintings, jewelry, clothing and toiletries; there is also art on the plate. Attendees can satisfy their palates with offerings such as rib tips, fried corn, funnel cakes and smoothies. One stand offered a fun Obama Bahama smoothie made with orange, banana and mango.

At Sisters West African Cuisine, patrons sampled dishes from multiple countries. On Saturday, Robertta Kerzuah served chicken yassa, Egusi soup, whitening fish stew, jollof rice and more.

“In West Africa, there’s always a war between foods, but why have a war when you can bring all of these flavors together?” said Robertta, 17, who is Liberian and lives in South Holland.

Festivalgoer Adrienne Hatton, 51, of Markham, said she may try some Ghanaian food, but she was definitely seeking a specific dish.

“I come for the jerk, baby!” she said.

Hatton also praised the vendors.

“I love that it’s a lot of my Black sisters out here showcasing their artistic sides and their entrepreneurship ventures,” she said. “I love to see my Black queens doing their thing.”

Clothes shopper Talya Fisher said she wanted to support Black-owned businesses. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

And the vendors are also fans of one another.

South Side entrepreneur Tiffany Morris, 32, said she made a list of items she planned to buy from other businesses at the fest.

She’s an artist and says she understands the time, energy and effort other vendors put into their crafts.

“It’s not easy,” added Morris, who makes head wraps and bonnets under the Build Your Own Crown brand.

“So, you know when people show up to these festivals, they’re not trying to make a quick buck. This is what they’re passionate about. So, as a consumer, you just know right off the bat that you’re getting good stuff. And the stuff is unique and beautiful. You can’t really find a lot of these pieces everywhere else.”