Endangered Grevy's zebra born at Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo Chicago has welcomed a new addition to its zebra family with the birth of a male Grevy’s zebra foal.

The unnamed foal, weighing nearly 75 pounds, was born Saturday evening and is “thriving” under the care of his 8-year-old mother, Nyota, zoo officials said.

“We are overjoyed to welcome this new Grevy’s zebra foal,” Joan Daniels, associate vice president of animal care and conservation, said in a news release. “Each birth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our animal care team and our commitment to the conservation of endangered species.”

The birth was a result of a recommended pairing of Nyota and 6-year-old Diesel by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Grevy’s Zebra Species Survival Plan, which aims to maintain a genetically diverse and demographically stable population.

“The arrival of this foal and a second zebra birth expected soon demonstrates the success of the Grevy’s Zebra Species Survival Plan. It is crucial that we continue these efforts to ensure a genetically diverse and sustainable population,” Daniels said.

There are 142 Grevy’s zebras at 32 accredited North American zoos, according to Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

One more is expected to be added later this summer when Mypa, a 14-year-old Grevy’s zebra at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, gives birth to her foal.

Worldwide, the Grevy’s zebra population is estimated at just over 3,000, according to the Grevy’s Zebra Trust. In the late 1970s, the population was about 15,000.

Zoogoers can see the foal on the north side of the zoo in one of the outdoor habitats.

Last August, 16-year-old Grevy’s zebra Adia gave birth to a healthy female foal at Lincoln Park Zoo.

