Blue Angels take flight over Chicago in Air and Water Show practice runs

Perhaps the loudest weekend in Chicago is coming up, and the noise started Thursday.

The 2024 Air and Water Show is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, when the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights” will perform along the lakefront. The Blue Angels began their practices over the lake Thursday, screeching and flying for all to see — and hear.

A dress rehearsal for the event is scheduled for Friday, so the noise and views will continue for the next three days.

The Air and Water Show is an annual event that draws more than 1 million people to the lakefront, where people crane their necks to watch all sorts of tricks in the sky and on Lake Michigan. This year, the event’s date was moved a week earlier than normal to accommodate for the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

The show is centered at North Avenue Beach but can be seen from many places near the lakefront.

While the Blue Angels and Golden Knights are mainstays and stars of the show, this year’s event will feature newcomers veteran stunt pilot/aerobatics expert RJ Gritter on a Decathalon 150 CS, and the Trojan Phlyers team with two North American Aviation T-28B aircraft.