Friday, August 9, 2024
Chicago Air & Water Show guide to the Blue Angels, other high-flying acts this weekend

From start-of-the-art military jets to civilian stunt planes, the Air & Water Show will give Chicagoans a chance to see a wide variety of aircraft this weekend.

By  Stefano Esposito and Eric White
   
Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during an air show event that replaced the annual Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach.

Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during an air show event that replaced the annual Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2021.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago’s most high-flying weekend of the summer is here, with the 2024 Chicago Air & Water Show on Saturday and Sunday expected to draw nearly 1 million people to see the yearly spectacle along the lakefront roughly between Fullerton Avenue and Oak Street.

Pilots will be showing off their aircraft each day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with throngs gathered to watch and North Avenue Beach the center of the action.

The Navy’s crowd-pleasing Blue Angels acrobatic squadron is back, as is the Army’s Golden Knights parachute team.

Among the civilian aircraft that will be performing are some newcomers this year, including the acrobatics of stunt pilot RJ Gritter and the historical T-28B of the Trojan Phylers.

Here’s a look at some of the craft that spectators will be able to see soar above the Lake Michigan skyline.

CIVILIAN AIRCRAFT

RJ Gritter
Model: Bellanca Decathlon
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 2
Top speed: 200 mph
Original use: designed to teach aerobatics

Decathlon.jpg

RJ Gritter’s Decathlon airplane will be featured in the Chicago Air and Water Show.

Kelly Hammond

Susan Dacy
Model: Boeing Model 75 “Super Stearman” biplane
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 2
Top speed: 200 mph (approx.)
Original use: World War II trainer for new aviators

Ed “Hamster” Hamill
Model: Pitts Special biplane
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 1
Top speed: 212 mph
Original use: designed for competition and airshow aerobatics

Ed "Hamster" Hamill flying the Folds of Honor aircraft.

Ed “Hamster” Hamill flying the Folds of Honor aircraft.

Larry Grace

Bill Stein
Model: Zivko Edge 540
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 1
Top speed: 265 mph
Original use: designed for competition and airshow aerobatics

Bill Stein flying his Edge 540 aircraft.

Bill Stein flying his Edge 540 aircraft.

MK Photo

Trojan Phylers
Model: T28B Trojan
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 2
Top speed: 335 mph
Original use: Navy flight training

Kevin Coleman
Model: Extra 300SHP
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 1
Top speed: 300 mph
Original use: custom-built for aerobatics and stunts

Pilot Kevin Coleman flies his plane earlier this year.

Pilot Kevin Coleman flies his plane earlier this year.

Michael Clark/Red Bull Content Pool

MILITARY AIRCRAFT

Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornets
Wingspan: 45 ft. (approx.)
Length: 60 ft. (approx.)
Maximum speed: 1,400 mph (approx.)
Use: Multiple-role attack and fighter aircraft

Navy Blue Angels jets in the sky.

The Navy Blue Angels in flight

Lauren Kelly/507th Air Refueling Wing

Navy F-35C
Wingspan: 43 ft.
Length: 51 ft., 6 in.
Top speed: 1,228 mph
Use: stealth fighter

An F-35C Lightning II in flight.

An F-35C Lightning II in flight.

U.S. Navy

Marine Corps F-35B
Wingspan: 35 ft.
Length: 51 ft. (approx.)
Top speed: 1,200 mph
Use: Fighter with vertical takeoff capabilities.

150518-M-XXX99-001

Two F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters complete vertical landings aboard the USS Wasp.

Lance Cpl. Remington Hall

Air Force C-17 Globemaster III
Wingspan: 170 ft. (approx.)
Length: 174 ft.
Top speed: 518 mph
Use: transports cargo, including a 69-ton M1 Abrams main battle tank, armored vehicles, trucks and trailers, as well as paratroopers

It's going to be a good flight

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

TSgt. Shane Cuomo

Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker
Wingspan: 130 ft., 10 inches
Length: 136 ft., 3 inches
Top speed: 530 mph
Use: best known for its aerial refueling capability

Prepare for Takeoff

A KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

Senior Airman Cynthia Belio/18th Wing Public Affairs

Air Force KC-46 Pegasus
Wingspan: 156 ft., 1 inch
Length: 159 ft., 2 inches.
Top speed: 570 mph (approx.)
Use: aerial refueling and transport

A Boeing KC-46 visits to Yokota

A KC-46A Pegasus takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan.

Yasuo Osakabe/374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt
Wingspan: 57 ft., 6 inches
Length: 53 ft., 4 inches
Maximum speed: 420 mph
Use: close air support, combat search and rescue

Maryland ANG at Green Flag 22-02

An A-10 Thunderbolt II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

William Lewis/Nellis AFB Public Affairs

Air Force B-1B Lancer
Wingspan: 137 ft.
Length: 146 ft.
Top speed: 900 mph
Use: long-range, multi-role, heavy bomber

U.S Air Force B-1B by Sr A Brian Ferguson Courtesy of the U.S Air Force.jpg

A U.S. Air Force B-1B long-ranger bomber

A. Brian Ferguson

Army AH-64 Apache helicopter
Length: 48 feet (approx.)
Top speed: 172 mph
Use: multi-role combat helicopter

Aviation support to Battle Group Poland

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter

Capt. Gary Loten-Beckford/Battle Group Poland

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue helicopter
Length: 44 ft., 5 inches
Cruise speed: 170 mph
Use: short-range search and rescue

Shaw Airmen, USCG hone joint water rescue skills

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer hangs off the side of an MH-65 Dolphin off the coast of Tybee Island Coast Guard Station, Georgia.

Senior Airman Sean Sweeney/20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

