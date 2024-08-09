Chicago Air & Water Show guide to the Blue Angels, other high-flying acts this weekend

Chicago’s most high-flying weekend of the summer is here, with the 2024 Chicago Air & Water Show on Saturday and Sunday expected to draw nearly 1 million people to see the yearly spectacle along the lakefront roughly between Fullerton Avenue and Oak Street.

Pilots will be showing off their aircraft each day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with throngs gathered to watch and North Avenue Beach the center of the action.

The Navy’s crowd-pleasing Blue Angels acrobatic squadron is back, as is the Army’s Golden Knights parachute team.

Among the civilian aircraft that will be performing are some newcomers this year, including the acrobatics of stunt pilot RJ Gritter and the historical T-28B of the Trojan Phylers.

Here’s a look at some of the craft that spectators will be able to see soar above the Lake Michigan skyline.

CIVILIAN AIRCRAFT

RJ Gritter

Model: Bellanca Decathlon

Engine type: single, prop

Seats: 2

Top speed: 200 mph

Original use: designed to teach aerobatics

RJ Gritter’s Decathlon airplane will be featured in the Chicago Air and Water Show. Kelly Hammond

Susan Dacy

Model: Boeing Model 75 “Super Stearman” biplane

Engine type: single, prop

Seats: 2

Top speed: 200 mph (approx.)

Original use: World War II trainer for new aviators

Ed “Hamster” Hamill

Model: Pitts Special biplane

Engine type: single, prop

Seats: 1

Top speed: 212 mph

Original use: designed for competition and airshow aerobatics

Ed “Hamster” Hamill flying the Folds of Honor aircraft. Larry Grace

Bill Stein

Model: Zivko Edge 540

Engine type: single, prop

Seats: 1

Top speed: 265 mph

Original use: designed for competition and airshow aerobatics

Bill Stein flying his Edge 540 aircraft. MK Photo

Trojan Phylers

Model: T28B Trojan

Engine type: single, prop

Seats: 2

Top speed: 335 mph

Original use: Navy flight training

Kevin Coleman

Model: Extra 300SHP

Engine type: single, prop

Seats: 1

Top speed: 300 mph

Original use: custom-built for aerobatics and stunts

Pilot Kevin Coleman flies his plane earlier this year. Michael Clark/Red Bull Content Pool

MILITARY AIRCRAFT

Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornets

Wingspan: 45 ft. (approx.)

Length: 60 ft. (approx.)

Maximum speed: 1,400 mph (approx.)

Use: Multiple-role attack and fighter aircraft

The Navy Blue Angels in flight Lauren Kelly/507th Air Refueling Wing

Navy F-35C

Wingspan: 43 ft.

Length: 51 ft., 6 in.

Top speed: 1,228 mph

Use: stealth fighter

An F-35C Lightning II in flight. U.S. Navy

Marine Corps F-35B

Wingspan: 35 ft.

Length: 51 ft. (approx.)

Top speed: 1,200 mph

Use: Fighter with vertical takeoff capabilities.

Two F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters complete vertical landings aboard the USS Wasp. Lance Cpl. Remington Hall

Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

Wingspan: 170 ft. (approx.)

Length: 174 ft.

Top speed: 518 mph

Use: transports cargo, including a 69-ton M1 Abrams main battle tank, armored vehicles, trucks and trailers, as well as paratroopers

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III TSgt. Shane Cuomo

Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker

Wingspan: 130 ft., 10 inches

Length: 136 ft., 3 inches

Top speed: 530 mph

Use: best known for its aerial refueling capability

A KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Senior Airman Cynthia Belio/18th Wing Public Affairs

Air Force KC-46 Pegasus

Wingspan: 156 ft., 1 inch

Length: 159 ft., 2 inches.

Top speed: 570 mph (approx.)

Use: aerial refueling and transport

A KC-46A Pegasus takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Yasuo Osakabe/374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt

Wingspan: 57 ft., 6 inches

Length: 53 ft., 4 inches

Maximum speed: 420 mph

Use: close air support, combat search and rescue

An A-10 Thunderbolt II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. William Lewis/Nellis AFB Public Affairs

Air Force B-1B Lancer

Wingspan: 137 ft.

Length: 146 ft.

Top speed: 900 mph

Use: long-range, multi-role, heavy bomber

A U.S. Air Force B-1B long-ranger bomber A. Brian Ferguson

Army AH-64 Apache helicopter

Length: 48 feet (approx.)

Top speed: 172 mph

Use: multi-role combat helicopter

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter Capt. Gary Loten-Beckford/Battle Group Poland

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue helicopter

Length: 44 ft., 5 inches

Cruise speed: 170 mph

Use: short-range search and rescue