Chicago Air & Water Show guide to the Blue Angels, other high-flying acts this weekend
From start-of-the-art military jets to civilian stunt planes, the Air & Water Show will give Chicagoans a chance to see a wide variety of aircraft this weekend.
Chicago’s most high-flying weekend of the summer is here, with the 2024 Chicago Air & Water Show on Saturday and Sunday expected to draw nearly 1 million people to see the yearly spectacle along the lakefront roughly between Fullerton Avenue and Oak Street.
Pilots will be showing off their aircraft each day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with throngs gathered to watch and North Avenue Beach the center of the action.
The Navy’s crowd-pleasing Blue Angels acrobatic squadron is back, as is the Army’s Golden Knights parachute team.
Among the civilian aircraft that will be performing are some newcomers this year, including the acrobatics of stunt pilot RJ Gritter and the historical T-28B of the Trojan Phylers.
Here’s a look at some of the craft that spectators will be able to see soar above the Lake Michigan skyline.
CIVILIAN AIRCRAFT
RJ Gritter
Model: Bellanca Decathlon
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 2
Top speed: 200 mph
Original use: designed to teach aerobatics
Susan Dacy
Model: Boeing Model 75 “Super Stearman” biplane
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 2
Top speed: 200 mph (approx.)
Original use: World War II trainer for new aviators
Ed “Hamster” Hamill
Model: Pitts Special biplane
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 1
Top speed: 212 mph
Original use: designed for competition and airshow aerobatics
Bill Stein
Model: Zivko Edge 540
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 1
Top speed: 265 mph
Original use: designed for competition and airshow aerobatics
Trojan Phylers
Model: T28B Trojan
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 2
Top speed: 335 mph
Original use: Navy flight training
Kevin Coleman
Model: Extra 300SHP
Engine type: single, prop
Seats: 1
Top speed: 300 mph
Original use: custom-built for aerobatics and stunts
MILITARY AIRCRAFT
Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornets
Wingspan: 45 ft. (approx.)
Length: 60 ft. (approx.)
Maximum speed: 1,400 mph (approx.)
Use: Multiple-role attack and fighter aircraft
Navy F-35C
Wingspan: 43 ft.
Length: 51 ft., 6 in.
Top speed: 1,228 mph
Use: stealth fighter
Marine Corps F-35B
Wingspan: 35 ft.
Length: 51 ft. (approx.)
Top speed: 1,200 mph
Use: Fighter with vertical takeoff capabilities.
Air Force C-17 Globemaster III
Wingspan: 170 ft. (approx.)
Length: 174 ft.
Top speed: 518 mph
Use: transports cargo, including a 69-ton M1 Abrams main battle tank, armored vehicles, trucks and trailers, as well as paratroopers
Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker
Wingspan: 130 ft., 10 inches
Length: 136 ft., 3 inches
Top speed: 530 mph
Use: best known for its aerial refueling capability
Air Force KC-46 Pegasus
Wingspan: 156 ft., 1 inch
Length: 159 ft., 2 inches.
Top speed: 570 mph (approx.)
Use: aerial refueling and transport
Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt
Wingspan: 57 ft., 6 inches
Length: 53 ft., 4 inches
Maximum speed: 420 mph
Use: close air support, combat search and rescue
Air Force B-1B Lancer
Wingspan: 137 ft.
Length: 146 ft.
Top speed: 900 mph
Use: long-range, multi-role, heavy bomber
Army AH-64 Apache helicopter
Length: 48 feet (approx.)
Top speed: 172 mph
Use: multi-role combat helicopter
Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue helicopter
Length: 44 ft., 5 inches
Cruise speed: 170 mph
Use: short-range search and rescue