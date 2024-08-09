Olympics should include these 12 'sports' that only Chicagoans do, Sun-Times readers say
Taking the L, weather-related challenges and driving would dominate the Chicagoan events.
Many of these hypothetical Chicagoan Olympics that our readers suggest would have to be scheduled in the winter:
- Dibs.
- Navigate Lower Wacker Drive.
- “Skitching” in the snowy streets.
- Race from the Red Line at Jackson through the tunnel to catch the Blue Line.
- Double Dutch.
- Parallel park on ice followed by the curb snow slush high jump.
- Speed horn-honking when lights turn green.
- 16-inch softball.
- Ride the L without holding the handrail.
- Malörting.
- Chicago hot dog-eating contest.
- Name as many grocers as you can in five seconds without putting “the” in front of Jewel.
