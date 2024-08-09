The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
Olympics should include these 12 'sports' that only Chicagoans do, Sun-Times readers say

Taking the L, weather-related challenges and driving would dominate the Chicagoan events.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Folding chairs stake out "dibs" for parking on a snow-shoveled street. Dibs is the Chicago tradition of reserving parking spaces after a snowfall, as shown here in Bridgeport.

Rich Hein / Sun-Times

Many of these hypothetical Chicagoan Olympics that our readers suggest would have to be scheduled in the winter:

  1. Dibs.
  2. Navigate Lower Wacker Drive.
  3. “Skitching” in the snowy streets.
  4. Race from the Red Line at Jackson through the tunnel to catch the Blue Line.
  5. Double Dutch.
  6. Parallel park on ice followed by the curb snow slush high jump.
  7. Speed horn-honking when lights turn green.
  8. 16-inch softball.
  9. Ride the L without holding the handrail.
  10. Malörting.
  11. Chicago hot dog-eating contest.
  12. Name as many grocers as you can in five seconds without putting “the” in front of Jewel.

