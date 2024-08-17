William Shatner, Elizabeth Berkley have a star date with fans at 'transformative' Fan Expo Chicago

The last time Wiliam Shatner was in the Chicago area, a fan from Aurora offered to build him a motorcycle .

“I said, ‘Why don’t I drive that motorcycle from Chicago to Los Angeles?’” Shatner recalled. “What could go wrong?’ Everything.”

The 93-year-old “Star Trek” icon proceeded to tell an animated story of a cross-country journey gone awry to a packed hall at Fan Expo Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont on Saturday.

Shatner said he dealt with a faulty motorcycle and faint-inducing heat during his trek, which also served as a fundraiser for the American Legion Riders’ fund for military families.

“It was a disaster,” he said. “But we raised a lot of funds, and we made it to Los Angeles by the seat of our pants.”

Fan Expo Chicago Fan Expo Chicago



When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Aug. 18



Where: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont



Tickets: $53+



Shatner was among a long list of high-profile guests scheduled to appear at the comic and pop culture event, which draws about 75,000 visitors over three days for panels, cosplay, shopping and more. Other celebrities included Mark Hamill (“Star Wars”), Linda Hamilton (“The Terminator”), Laurie Metcalf (“Scream”) and Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”). But beyond putting fans face-to-face with their heroes, the expo has been cultivating a space for creativity and community for 52 years.

Tree Paider, who has been to nine anime conventions in the Midwest this year, is dressed as Vox from Hazbin Hotel at Fan Expo Chicago in Rosemont on Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“This is transformative,” said Andrew Moyes, vice president of comic con producer Fan Expo HQ.

“You look at these people in costumes. By day, they’re a barista, a brain surgeon, an architect. But what they have in common is that fandom community. We’ve seen friendships, weddings and engagements.”

Among the crowd was a hooded “Jawa” with glowing eyes, a blue-faced Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” an inflatable Pikachu and a Scooby Doo passing out Scooby Snacks from his inflatable Mystery Machine.

Lou Villanueva is dressed as Scooby Doo in a Mystery Machine during Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Toshi Szpyra, who was dressed as a glamorous Cruella de Vil, said she attended the expo to be around like-minded people who love “all things nerd and geek.”

“There is so much division [in the world],” said Szpyra, 41, of Palatine. “When it comes to gaming, sci-fi and fantasy, there are no barriers. We’re all here because we like the same thing. You can be whoever you want to be, and you can be who you are. I think a lot of that is missing in society.”

Toshi Szpyra came dressed as Cruella de Vil. “We’re all here because we like the same thing,” she said. “You can be whoever you want to be, and you can be who you are.” Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ben Bonner, of Schaumburg, said he felt more comfortable in costume.

“The first few times I came here, I didn’t dress up, and I felt awkward,” said Bonner, 29, who came as Gordon Freeman, the silent scientist in the video game “Half-Life 2.”

“But now that I have a cosplay, I feel right at home.”

Others, like Rob Erlenbush, enjoy the recognition it brings.

I like “the ego boost and all the attention,” said Erlenbush, of St. Louis, who was in a full Beetlejuice costume and stayed in character when asked for his age.

“I’m 40, and I don’t look it, but then again I just roll out the grave looking this good.”

Rob Erlenbush of St. Louis came dressed as Beetlejuice. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The convention also features vendors selling posters, stuffed animals, candles and even “mystery boxes” with contents that are revealed only after purchase.

A collective of tattoo artists, including Ren Behan, who has worked the expo for multiple years, inked guests.

“I like it because I get to meet the people that I connect with personally more,” said Behan, 34, of the Orlando-based Sadfam Tattoos. “We share the same passions. I’m a big nerd, so we’ll sit and talk about the tattoo and geek out together.”

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley from “Saved by the Bell” speak on a panel. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Fans also stood in long lines to get autographs from celebrities, including actress Elizabeth Berkley, of “Saved by the Bell” and “Showgirls” fame.

“I just love interacting, bringing joy and also showing my appreciation for people who’ve grown up with us,” said Berkley, 52, who appeared at the expo with “Saved by the Bell” co-star Mario Lopez.

“I love seeing a parent introduce it and watch it with their child,” Berkley said. “It’s nostalgic for the parents and then a sweet way to bond and connect with the kids so they can create their own memories around it.”

Berkley, who is also a dancer, said she keeps up with her passion through private lessons with noted choreographers Jennifer Hamilton and Tyce Diorio.

“It’s truly one of my favorite things in my life,” she said. “It’s been a constant and oftentimes my salvation.”

As a facilitator for a self-esteem program for adolescent girls, Berkley said she encourages them to have a similar physical outlet.

“I say to girls, ‘Choose something where you have a way to release stress in your life or express yourself artistically,’” she said.

Many people, young and old, found their artistic outlet at the expo, and Moyes credits them with sustaining the event for half a century.

“They’re so engaged and so passionate,” he said. “We’d be nothing without them.”

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

