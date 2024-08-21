Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Richard Simmons cause of death revealed

Coroner cites “complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”

By  Edward Segarra | USA Today
   
Fitness guru Richard Simmons will lead The World's Largest Senior Workout as part of The National Senior Games in Louisville, Ky., Saturday June 30 (Photo: Business Wire)

The cause of death for fitness guru Richard Simmons (pictured in 2007) has been revealed.

Business Wire

The family of fitness icon Richard Simmons, who died last month shortly following his 76th birthday, is speaking out on Simmons’ cause of death.

Simmons’ brother Lenny said he received a call Wednesday morning regarding the “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” star’s cause of death, Simmons’ publicist Tom Estey confirmed to USA TODAY. People magazine was the first to report the news.

“The coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” Estey said. “The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed.”

Estey concluded: “The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

USA TODAY has reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner for additional details.

Simmons, a fitness guru known for his little shorts and big personality as the king of home exercise videos, died at his Hollywood home on July 13, exactly one day after he turned 76.

Teresa Reveles, who worked as Simmons’ house manager for 35 years, reflected on the fitness personality’s death in a July 29 interview with People magazine.

Reveles said Simmons fell two days before his death, and he later told her the morning of his birthday that his legs “hurt a lot.” Despite Reveles’ recommendation to go to the hospital, she said Simmons chose to wait until the following morning.

Reveles said she found Simmons in his bedroom following his death. Although a cause of death had not been confirmed at the time, she alleged Simmons died of a cardiac episode.

“When I saw him, he looked peaceful,” Reveles said, noting Simmons’ hands were balled into fists. “That’s why I know it was a heart attack. I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same.”

Estey told USA TODAY in a statement that “Ms. Reveles personally feels that Mr. Simmons suffered a fatal heart attack as a result of her previous experience and what she witnessed first-hand that morning.”

Read more at usatoday.com.

