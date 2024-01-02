The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Entertainment and Culture News Music

Les McCann, innovative jazz musician, dies at 88

He was best known for “Compared to What,” a funky protest song on which he first teamed up with his future musical partner, saxophonist Eddie Harris.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Les McCann, innovative jazz musician, dies at 88
Jazz and soul pianist and singer Les McCann performs on stage during the opening of the 40th Montreux Jazz Festival in 2006, in Montreux, Switzerland.&nbsp;

Jazz and soul pianist and singer Les McCann performs on stage during the opening of the 40th Montreux Jazz Festival in 2006, in Montreux, Switzerland.

AP

Les McCann, a prolific and influential musician and recording artist who helped found the soul-jazz genre and became a favorite source for sampling by Dr. Dre, A Tribe Called Quest and hundreds of other hip-hop performers, has died. He was 88.

McCann died Friday in Los Angeles a week after being hospitalized with pneumonia, according to his longtime manager and producer, Alan Abrahams.

A Lexington, Kentucky, native, McCann was a vocalist and self-taught pianist whose career dated back to the 1950s, when he won a singing contest while serving in the U.S. Navy and appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” the top variety program of its time. With admirers including Quincy Jones and Miles Davis, he went on tour worldwide and released dozens of albums, starting in 1960 with “Les McCann Ltd. Plays the Truth.”

He was best known for “Compared to What,” a funky protest song on which he first teamed up with his future musical partner, saxophonist Eddie Harris. Written by Eugene McDaniels and recorded live at the 1968 Monteaux Jazz Festival, “Compared to What” blended jazzy riffs and McCann’s gospel-style vocals. The song condemned war, greed and injustice with such couplets as “Nobody gives us rhyme or reason/Have one doubt, they call it treason.”

Among those covering “Compared to What” was Roberta Flack, a McCann protégé whose career he helped launch by setting up an audition with Atlantic Records. McCann was a pioneer in merging jazz with soul and funk. He would record with Flack and tour with such popular musicians as Wilson Pickett, Santana and the Staples Singers.

His other albums included “Talk to the People” (1972), “Layers” (1973) and “Another Beginning” (1974). Last month, Resonance Records issued “Never A Dull Moment! - Live from Coast to Coast (1966-1967).”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Society of the Snow’ takes whole new look at 1972 Andes Mountains plane crash
Dear Abby: Do I need to tell friend I’m dating his ex?
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024
Dear Abby: Journey to happier new year begins with a single day
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024
Shecky Greene, Las Vegas comedy star from Chicago, dies at 97
The Latest
Illinois v Arkansas
College Sports
Who’s that fool who dropped Illinois hoops from his Top 25 ballot? Fine, it was me
Did I overestimate Terrence Shannon Jr.’s value and/or sell his teammates short? We’ll know better soon. Meanwhile, Illini fans are free to keep insulting me.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Screenshot_2024_01_02_at_4.54.36_PM.png
Crime
Witness recounts road rage shooting: ‘Don’t move or I’ll shoot,’ gun-wielding firefighter allegedly shouted
Police say a firefighter shot a motorist who hit his car and attempted to flee on New Year’s Eve in Andersonville. The firefighter is in custody. The victim is in critical condition.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Los solicitantes de asilo se bajan de un autobús en 800 S. Des Plaines St., el viernes 24 de noviembre de 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Mandan aviones con migrantes a Rockford y otros suburbios de Chicago
Los funcionarios de Rockford y el Condado de Winnebago se enteraron el sábado que un avión se dirigía a la ciudad.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Tight headshot photo of rapper FBG Duck, real name Carlton Weekly.
FBG Duck
After a trial lasting nearly 3 months, jury set to get case of brazen Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck
Federal prosecutors have linked the rapper’s killing to a yearslong gang war between Duck’s Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples and the O Block set of the Black Disciples.
By Tom Schuba
 
El alcalde Brandon Johnson utilizará $95 millones en dinero federal de ayuda por el COVID-19 para ayudar a Chicago a hacer frente a la crisis migratoria.
La Voz Chicago
Johnson dirige fondos de COVID-19 a atender a los miles de migrantes en la ciudad
“Estamos asignando fondos federales para abordar un problema federal”, dijo Johnson.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 